LeBron James Launches Golf YouTube Channel With 2016 Cavs Scotland Reunion Vlog

James, who says golf now feeds his competitive drive and lists his handicap around 22, hopes the channel — which quickly drew 172,000 subscribers and will drop new episodes monthly — can help open the sport to more inner-city kids.

The first episode features a three-on-three scramble at Castle Stuart Golf Links with Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson, and Channing Frye, mixing trash talk, wine, and stories from their title run.

LeBron James has launched a new YouTube golf channel, debuting it with a vlog from a 10-year reunion trip to Scotland with several members of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship team.

LeBron James has launched a YouTube channel to showcase his love for golf. Officially launching the channel on Saturday (August 15), the NBA legend kicked things off with a vlog documenting a 10-year reunion trip with several members of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship team. "You all loved the 2016 reunion trip so much I thought I'd give ya'll a little more," James wrote on X. "Welcome to my YouTube channel! My life on and around the course. Let's go!!!"

In his debut video, James heads to Castle Stuart Golf Links at Cabot Highlands in Scotland with Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, Richard Jefferson, Tristan Thompson and Channing Frye. The former teammates split into two groups for a three-on-three scramble, with James, Jefferson and Love facing Smith, Frye and Thompson. The round featured plenty of trash talk, wine and stories from their time together in Cleveland. Frye had some fun at James' expense, remixing his former teammate's famous "Cleveland, this is for you!" declaration during the competition. Thompson, meanwhile, arrived with virtually no golf experience.