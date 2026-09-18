There is another monster college football Saturday on tap this week, highlighted by the “Lane Kiffin Bowl” between LSU and Ole Miss. Kiffin’s Tigers are a -3 road favorite. Below, we’ll take a deeper dive into that marquee game, as well as some of the other top games on the slate. We’ll also list the odds for every televised game on Saturday. College football Saturday odds: Week 3

Here are Week 3 college football Saturday odds from Fanatics Sportsbook. The action starts at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBSSN as Coastal Carolina will take on Delaware.

Coastal Carolina (+5) at Delaware (-5)

Georgia (-24.5) at Arkansas (+24.5)

Kent State (+52.5) at Ohio State (-52.5)

Buffalo (+40.5) at Penn State (-40.5)

Tulane (+20.5) at Kansas State (-20.5)

Bowling Green (+23.5) at Iowa State (-23.5)

Arizona State (-5.5) vs. Kansas (+5.5)

Mercer (+38.5) at Georgia Tech (-38.5)

North Carolina (+3) at Clemson (-3)

Akron (+23.5) at Minnesota (-23.5)

North Texas (+2.5) at Texas State (-2.5)

Eastern Michigan (+23.5) at Wisconsin (-23.5)

NC State (+3) at Vanderbilt (-3)

Wyoming (-1.5) at Central Michigan (+1.5)

Maine (+38.5) at Boston College (-38.5)

Southern Illinois (+38.5) at Illinois (-38.5)

Temple (+6) at Toledo (-6)

Kentucky (+16.5) at Texas A&M (-16.5)

Florida State (+19.5) at Alabama (-19.5)

USC (-21.5) at Rutgers (+21.5)

SMU (+1.5) at Louisville (-1.5)

Utah State (+27.5) at Utah (-27.5)

UTEP (+34.5) at Michigan (-34.5)

Miami Ohio (+15.5) at Cincinnati (-15.5)

Wagner (+58.5) at Cal (-58.5)

Duquesne (+37.5) at Washington State (-37.5)

Stonehill (+33.5) at UMass (-33.5)

Western Kentucky (+44.5) at Indiana (-44.5)

Northern Iowa (+40.5) at Iowa (-40.5)

Stanford (+10) at Duke (-10)

Ball State (+14.5) at Liberty (-14.5)

Louisiana Tech (+19.5) at Baylor (-19.5)

Mississippi State (+4) at South Carolina (-4)

SE Louisiana (+10.5) at UL Monroe (-10.5)

East Carolina (+3) at Old Dominion (-3)

Florida International (+6.5) at Florida Atlantic (-6.5)

Charlotte (+17.5) at Appalachian State (-17.5)

Marshall (-4) at Missouri State (+4)

Troy (+27.5) at Missouri (-27.5)

Florida (-2.5) at Auburn (+2.5)

Georgia State (+17.5) at UCF (-17.5)

Murray State (+56.5) at Oklahoma State (-56.5)

UConn (-3) at Southern Miss (+3)

UT Martin (+34.5) at Memphis (-34.5)

Western Michigan (-9.5) at Rice (+9.5)

Delaware State (+36.5) at South Florida (-36.5)

Nevada (-3.5) at Middle Tennessee (+3.5)

Ohio (+7) at South Alabama (-7)

Georgia Southern (+3.5) at Jacksonville State (-3.5)

Nicholls (+17.5) at Sam Houston (-17.5)

North Dakota (+24.5) at Nebraska (-24.5)

Eastern Washington (+42.5) at Washington (-42.5)

Michigan State (+29.5) at Notre Dame (-29.5)

LSU (-3) at Ole Miss (+3)

BYU (-17.5) at Colorado State (+17.5)

New Mexico (+21.5) at Oklahoma (-21.5)

West Virginia (+10.5) at Virginia (-10.5)

Colorado (+3.5) at Northwestern (-3.5)

Virginia Tech (-3) at Maryland (+3)

Kennesaw State (+35.5) at Tennessee (-35.5)

UTSA (+30.5) at Texas (-30.5)

Arkansas State (+18.5) at TCU (-18.5)

East Texas A&M (+42.5) at Tulsa (-42.5)

UAB (+7.5) at Louisiana (-7.5)

South Dakota (+23.5) at Boise State (-23.5)

James Madison (+1.5) at San Diego State (-1.5)

Northern Illinois (+33.5) at Arizona (-33.5)

North Dakota State (-27.5) at Sacramento State (+27.5)

Purdue (+14) at UCLA (-14)

Montana (+17.5) at Oregon State (-17.5)

Fresno State (-6.5) at San Jose State (+6.5)

LSU (-3) at Ole Miss (+3)

You’d have to go back to when Hulk Hogan turned heel at Bash at the Beach ’96, to witness the amount of vitriol Lane Kiffin is set to endure Saturday night in Oxford. Kiffin, of course, ditched Ole Miss for LSU last fall despite the Rebels preparing for their first-ever CFP appearance. A major sub-plot in this one is the health of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt. The Tigers listed Leavitt as “doubtful” on Wednesday despite Leavitt showing no prior injuries. The betting line has not yet budged due to Leavitt’s unknown status as it remains at LSU -3. SMU (+1.5) at Louisville (-1.5)

The 23rd-ranked Cardinals are narrow -1.5 favorites over the No. 16-ranked Mustangs. The matchup pits two of the nation’s top QBs against one another as SMU’s Kevin Jennings faces Louisville’s Lincoln Kienholz. Jennings has thrown for a whopping 767 yards through just two games this season. Kienholz, a transfer from Ohio State, has thrown for 639 yards total so far this season, with 4 TD passes and zero picks. He’s also ran for 111 yards and 3 TDs through two games.