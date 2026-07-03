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Rick Pitino
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Rick Pitino's Lawsuit Against Adidas Dismissed

Rick Pitino's lawsuit against Adidas has been dismissed by a judge in the Western District of Kentucky. Pitino's original suit made claims that the brand's employees had 'knowingly or recklessly caused him emotional distress' with their alleged conspiracy to bribe Cardinals recruits. 

Riley Jones2895 days ago
Kyle Kuzma
Sports

Kyle Kuzma Calls Out NCAA for Stripping Louisville of Its 2013 National Title

Kyle Kuzma called out the NCAA after Louisville's appeal to retain their 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball championship was denied.

Gavin Evans3069 days ago
Rick Pitino during a 2017 NCAA Tournament game.
Sports

Rick Pitino Reportedly Got Almost All the Money From Louisville's Contract With Adidas

According to a new report, suspended Louisville coach Rick Pitino got almost all the money from a school contract with Adidas.

Gavin Evans3208 days ago
Rick Pitino is frustrated.
Sports

People Are Roasting Rick Pitino for His Embarrassing Exit Amid Corruption Scandal

Louisville has parted ways with Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in the wake of the news about a major scandal involving the school.

Chris Yuscavage3216 days ago
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Louisville Adidas Ultra Boost Custom (1)
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Adidas Is Giving Away Custom Louisville Ultra Boosts

Adidas is giving away custom Louisville Ultra Boosts.

Brandon Richard3227 days ago
Dan Koob
Sports

TV Station Barred From Recording Football Game Uses Stick Figures to Tell The Story

WLKY got creative when they were barred from recording the Louisville football spring game.

Aaron C. Mansfield3380 days ago
Louisville Cardinals mascot.
Sports

Louisville Student Will Not Receive $38,000 Half-Court Shot Prize Because of a Ridiculous Rule

Jackson Logsdon didn’t win the money due to a technicality.

Jose Martinez3428 days ago
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Sports

ESPN Graphic Shows Two Louisville Players Listed Out From Citrus Bowl Due to 'Gunshot Wounds'

James Hearns and Henry Famurewa were shot the same night Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

Dana Scott3486 days ago
Lamar Jackson Yeezy Cleats
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Lamar Jackson Refused to Wear Yeezy Cleats for a Good Reason

Here's why Heisman winner Lamar Jackson wouldn't play in Yeezy cleats this season.

Brandon Richard3502 days ago
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Sports

Lamar Jackson Received the Most Johnny Manziel Advice From Johnny Manziel

Johnny Manziel gave Lamar Jackson some advice after his Heisman Trophy win. So the Louisville quarterback should do the opposite of that.

Jose Martinez3505 days ago
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Sports

Lamar Jackson and Johnny Manziel Pose for an IG Pic After Heisman Ceremony

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson poses on Instagram with Johnny Manziel after winning award.

Aaron Perine3506 days ago
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Sports

Lamar Jackson Is the Winner of the 2016 Heisman Trophy

Lamar Jackson becomes the first Louisville Cardinal to win the Heisman Trophy.

Aaron Perine3506 days ago
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Sports

Watch Johnny Manziel Tell Heisman Hopeful Lamar Jackson Not to Go to Cleveland

Johnny Manziel has some advice for Heisman Trophy frontrunner Lamar Jackson.

Gavin Evans3510 days ago
Rick Pitino speaks at a press conference
Sports

Rick Pitino Says Donald Trump Should Apologize to 'Everybody Insulted' During His Campaign

Pitino joked that Trump should join the Louisville basketball team and "lose his Twitter account."

Dana Scott3535 days ago
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Louisville's Lamar Jackson Destroys Boston College by Himself With 7 TDs

Lamar Jackson had five touchdowns by the end of the first half alone.

Dana Scott3542 days ago
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Sports

The Internet Is Freaking Out About Lamar Jackson's 4 TDs and Louisville Destroying NC State

Lamar Jackson threw for 304 yards before the intermission.

Dana Scott3556 days ago

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