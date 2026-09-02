College Football Odds: Week 1 Spreads

NFL football has long been synonymous with the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. College football, meanwhile, is married to Labor Day weekend, as the three-day holiday stretch annually serves as CFB’s grand opening. This year, there are 11 televised games on Thursday, eight televised games on Friday, a whopping 68 televised games on Saturday, three televised games on Sunday, and one final game on Labor Day Monday. Fanatics Sportsbook has lines on all of these CFB showdowns. Below, we’ll highlight some of the more notable contests on the slate. College football Week 1 odds

Here are the current college football Week 1 spreads at Fanatics Sportsbook that involve Top 25-ranked teams.

Thursday, September 3

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri (Missouri -54.5)

Idaho at Utah (Utah -35.5)

Friday, September 4

UTEP at Oklahoma (Oklahoma -41.5)

Miami at Stanford (Miami -24.5)

Fresno State at USC (USC -22.5)

Saturday, September 5

North Texas at Indiana (Indiana -39.5)

East Carolina at Alabama (Alabama -27.5)

Oregon State at Houston (Houston -20.5)

Ball State at Ohio State (Ohio State -50.5)

Tennessee State at Georgia (Georgia -46.5)

Boise State at Oregon (Oregon -24.5)

Texas State at Texas (Texas -29.5)

Marshall at Penn State (Penn State -24.5)

Furman at Tennessee (Tennessee -46.5)

Northern Illinois at Iowa (Iowa -31.5)

Missouri State at Texas A&M (Texas A&M -40.5)

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech (Texas Tech -42.5)

Clemson at LSU (LSU -10)

Western Michigan at Michigan (Michigan -27.5)

Utah Tech at BYU (BYU -51.5)

Sunday, September 6

Washington State at Washington (Washington -23.5)

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame (Notre Dame -20.5)

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Ole Miss -7)

Monday, September 7

SMU at Florida State (SMU -3)

North Texas at No. 6 Indiana (Indiana -39.5)

Can Curt Cignetti, who ranked No. 1 in Complex’s list of the best college football coaches for 2026, do it again? That is the question on the minds of many college football fans as Indiana looks to repeat as national champs. TCU transfer Josh Hoover takes over for Fernando Mendoza under center for the Hoosiers. Clemson at No. 11 LSU (LSU -10)

The TV executives at Disney know what they’re doing as they put everyone’s favorite coaching villain, Lane Kiffin, in primetime on Saturday night for his first game at LSU. Clemson has more than enough talent to pull off an upset here and spoil Kiffin’s Baton Rouge debut. Dabo Swinney’s defense is star-studded, with edge rusher Will Heldt, linebacker Sammy Brown, and cornerback Ashton Hampton leading the charge. No. 24 Louisville vs. No. 9 Ole Miss (Ole Miss -7)

This is the only Top 25 vs. Top 25 matchup of the week. Louisville will be trotting out new quarterback Lincoln Kienholz, who transferred in from Ohio State. Pete Golding enters his first full season as head coach of Ole Miss and has some studs returning on offense in the form of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. No. 19 SMU at Florida State (SMU -3)

The final game on the Labor Day weekend slate figures to be the most competitive, at least based on the odds, as SMU is a field goal favorite. The Mustangs return star quarterback Kevin Jennings, who threw for 3,641 yards and 26 TDs last season. Jennings has an opportunity to feast on a Florida State secondary that looked weak against inferior competition in Week 0. The Seminoles beat New Mexico State, 34-17, last weekend but played a sloppy game overall.

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