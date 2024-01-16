From Young Love to Starting a Family: A Full Timeline of Halle Bailey and DDG’s Whirlwind Romance

Darrel Dwyane “DDG” Granberry Jr., 26, and Halle Bailey, 23, welcomed their first child together.
The duo finally let the cat out of the bag and confirmed all the gossip surrounding Halle’s secret pregnancy. The Disney princess shared heartwarming pictures of herself holding her son’s hand, featuring a bracelet with the name “Halo” embroidered. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.. Welcome to the world my halo.”
The couple started dating back in 2022 after being spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency concert. From then on, the pair were inseparable, overcoming odds and even brushing off cheating rumors involving DDG and his ex, Rubi Rose.
DDG and Halle seem to be better than ever upon the arrival of Halo. Here is a complete timeline of their love story.
The couple are spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas concert
Date: January 2022
Bailey and DDG first sparked romance rumors at the start of 2022. They were spotted enjoying a date night in Las Vegas while attending Usher’s residency show. A video surfaced on social media of the rumored couple snuggled next to each other in the stands.
The pair go Instagram official
Date: March 2022
After months of speculation, the YouTuber confirmed their relationship via social media. The socialite took to his Instagram to give Bailey a sweet shoutout for her birthday. “Happy Birthday to the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest. Love you forever,” he captioned a gallery of now-deleted photos of the two sharing a kiss, posing by a mirror, and luxurious gifts.
The Little Mermaid star responded to the post, penning, “u will make me cry again,” in the comment section.
They have their red carpet debut at the BET Awards
Date: June 2022
The pair made their red carpet debut at the 2022 BET Awards. The couple arrived hand in hand as they posed for pictures together, wearing matching black attire. In a video posted by BET, Halle was seen reaching out for DDG’s hand, seemingly asking him to join her for couple photos.
Bailey speaks on her and DDG’s relationship for the first time
Date: November 2022
In an interview with Essence, Bailey spoke on how her and DDG’s relationship blossomed. The August cover said, “I’ve been a fan of his for years. I grew up being on YouTube and would always see the young Black creators and was constantly inspired by them. He was one of them.”
She went on to explain that although she had watched his videos in 2015, she had forgotten about him years later.
Upon DDG’s recent career pivot to music, the “Do It” singer became a fan, which led to the kindling of their relationship. “I saw that he was dropping music, and I really gravitated toward this one song. Coincidentally he messaged me — and the rest is history,” she confessed.
The couple attend the premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water
Date: December 2022
Bailey and DDG attended the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in December. They posed for the cameras as they strutted the red carpet together.
Cheating allegations with DDG’s ex surface
Date: February 2023
The couple faced trouble in February when DDG’s ex, Rubi Rose, subtweeted him, alleging that Halle was wearing her old clothes. “Having ur bitch where my clothes is crazy lol,” she tweeted after Halle was seen sporting a shirt similar to one that Rubi wore in 2020.
The “I Like” MC followed up by saying, “I like Halle, Ddg a weirdo tho fasho.”
She continued to throw shots at her ex and said that he was upset that she did not go home with him after a party. “Super [cap] Niggas not pressed over you,” he responded.
The two continued to go back and forth for quite some time, ultimately leading up to Rose posting screenshots of recent DM exchanges between her and DDG. “U still in LA,” DDG wrote to Rubi in one screenshot. The two continued their short conversation, which ended with Rubi saying, “U hitting me the day y’all argue is so u lol,” with DDG responding, “lol u right. lemme go heal first.” The screenshots added major fuel to the fire, with many fans assuming that DDG was cheating on Halle.
DDG quickly addressed the cheating allegations, tweeting, “nobody cheated on nobody btw. don’t take my tweets too serious.”
Halle was absent from the Twitter beef, but vaguely addressed the matter later on with a subtle tweet saying, “the devil is working. please don’t feed into the lies, especially from a third party.”
Later, the 26-year-old released a song called “Way Too Petty” where he spoke on the matter. “I could fall off and come right back, like it’s rebirth/Don’t believe the Internet, this not that bitch’s t-shirt,” he spit.
DDG and Halle attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Date: March 2023
Despite DDG’s social media drama, his relationship with Halle was still going strong as they walked the red carpet together at Vanity Fair’s Oscar party in Los Angeles.
DDG posts a “fake” sonogram of a baby
Date: April 2023
On April Fools’ Day, Granberry trolled his fans with a “fake” sonogram of his son. “can’t wait to be your dad,” he captioned the post. Many did not believe the joke was entirely false due to continuous accusations of Halle hiding her pregnancy in later months.
DDG admits to feeling insecure about his girlfriend’s fame
Date: July 2023
The Michigan native received backlash after expressing his insecurity surrounding Halle’s worldwide fame. The MC released a song called “Famous” that spoke on his jealousy surrounding Halle’s prominent role as Ariel in The Little Mermaid. “Filmin’ a movie now you kissing dudes/You know I love you a lot/I don’t give a fuck if that shit for promo/I don’t wanna see this shit no more,” he rapped. “Why is y’all holdin’ hands in the photo?/You know I’m insecure, that’s a no-no.”
In May, Halle was seen holding hands with her costar, Jonah Hauer-King, at the film’s London premiere. He continued to express his distaste of Halle’s actions on the track, rapping, “Fall in love, I hate that shit/Knockin’ me off my grind, I can’t fuck with relationships/I ain’t even got enough time in a day for me to chase a bitch/I don’t even ask for much, I ask you to do the basic shit/Hardest thing I did was fall in love with a famous bitch.”
Ultimately, the YouTuber faced significant backlash after the song’s release, with many coming to Halle’s defense.
Pregnancy rumors begin to swirl
Date: October 2023
Fans began to speculate that Bailey was hiding a secret pregnancy when they noticed that all her recent outfits were loose-fitting and covered up her midsection. In October, the singer wore a black and white dress that completely covered her stomach to the Glamour Women of the Year Awards ceremony, further sparking conspiracies that the couple were expecting.
In the months that followed suit, devotees were determined to confirm Halle’s pregnancy and even began decoding DDG’s vlogs for clues. Some even spotted Halle’s pregnant belly through the reflection of DDG’s glasses. This continued throughout the end of 2023, with blurred photos of the star’s alleged bump and pregnancy waddles surfacing every other week.
Fans speculate the actress gave birth
Date: December 2023
Video footage from DDG’s family Christmas celebration raised eyebrows after fans heard the sound of a baby crying in the background. The Shaderoom obtained a snippet of the video where a baby is heard crying from far away, prompting DDG to yell, “Cut, cut, cut,” to the camera.
The pair confirm the rumors and share the first photo of their son
Date: January 2024
After months of speculation, Halle and DDG finally confirmed the birth of their son. The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting an adorable picture of their son’s hand rocking a gold bracelet that read, “Halo,” his name.
“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son. Welcome to the world my halo.” Bailey captioned. She added, “The world is desperate to know you.”
DDG also joined in the celebration and posted a similar photo with the caption,“My biggest blessing by far son son.. never been so in love. Baby halo.”
DDG calls Halle a “great mom”
Date: January 2024
In his latest YouTube video, DDG shared details on Halle's transition to being a mother. “Me and Halle had a baby together. I wouldn't choose no other person in the world to have a child with. We learning. She's a great mom. Like it's crazy. She's amazing," he said.