From Young Love to Starting a Family: A Full Timeline of Halle Bailey and DDG’s Whirlwind Romance

Darrel Dwyane “ DDG ” Granberry Jr., 26, and Halle Bailey , 23, welcomed their first child together .

The duo finally let the cat out of the bag and confirmed all the gossip surrounding Halle’s secret pregnancy. The Disney princess shared heartwarming pictures of herself holding her son’s hand, featuring a bracelet with the name “Halo” embroidered. “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me was bring me my son.. Welcome to the world my halo.”

The couple started dating back in 2022 after being spotted at Usher’s Las Vegas residency concert. From then on, the pair were inseparable, overcoming odds and even brushing off cheating rumors involving DDG and his ex, Rubi Rose .

DDG and Halle seem to be better than ever upon the arrival of Halo. Here is a complete timeline of their love story.

The couple are spotted together at Usher’s Las Vegas concert