How Many Kids Does T.I. Have? Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Blended Family

Many people online often question how many children musicians T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have. The pair have famously built a blended home for their seven children, and often make it known just how proud they are of all of them through social media.

The couple, who began dating in the early 2000s and got married in 2010, have a large blended family that includes children from their previous relationships. Before his marriage with Tiny, T.I. had three children, Messiah, Domani, and Deyjay, from two past relationships. As for Tiny, the singer welcomed her first child, Zonnique, in 1996. The parents also had three children of their own together, King, Major, and Heiress.

The large family is known for their adventures and hilarious shenanigans featured on their reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired for six seasons. The Harris' also developed their own spin-off show in 2018, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

Throughout the years, the seven youngsters have received major spotlight for their musical talents, passed down from their legendary parents, who guide them through the entertainment industry. Here’s everything to know about T.I. and Tiny’s seven kids.

Zonnique Jailee Pullins, 27