How Many Kids Does T.I. Have? Everything To Know About The Rapper’s Blended Family

Many people online often question how many children musicians T.I. (Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.) and Tameka “Tiny” Harris have. The pair have famously built a blended home for their seven children, and often make it known just how proud they are of all of them through social media.
The couple, who began dating in the early 2000s and got married in 2010, have a large blended family that includes children from their previous relationships. Before his marriage with Tiny, T.I. had three children, Messiah, Domani, and Deyjay, from two past relationships. As for Tiny, the singer welcomed her first child, Zonnique, in 1996. The parents also had three children of their own together, King, Major, and Heiress.
The large family is known for their adventures and hilarious shenanigans featured on their reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which aired for six seasons. The Harris' also developed their own spin-off show in 2018, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.
Throughout the years, the seven youngsters have received major spotlight for their musical talents, passed down from their legendary parents, who guide them through the entertainment industry. Here’s everything to know about T.I. and Tiny’s seven kids.
Zonnique Jailee Pullins, 27
Zonnique Pullins is the eldest child of the Harris family. The 27-year-old was born in March 1996 to Tiny Harris and Zonnie Pullins. Zonnique became a part of the Harris family in 2001 when her mother and T.I. first got together.
Zonnique followed in her mother's footsteps and became a part of the teen girl group sensation The OMG Girlz. The group were known for songs like "Gucci This (Gucci That)" and "Where the Boys At,” released in the early 2010s. Zonnique would later begin her solo career after the group split.
In December 2020, the singer gave birth to her daughter, Hunter Zoelle James, with ex-boyfriend Band Hunta Izzy.
Messiah Ya'Majesty Harris, 23
Messiah, the family's eldest son, was born in February 2000 to T.I. and his ex-girlfriend Lashon Dixon. The 23-year-old stepped into the entertainment industry as an actor, starring in The Products of the American Ghetto and Sons 2 the Grave.
Messiah is a man of many talents, often dipping his toes into both acting and music. In 2022, he performed his first live show as a blues singer and guitarist. His Instagram account also features a pool of acoustic covers, showcasing his unique voice and musical ear.
Domani Uriah Harris, 22
Following the birth of their son Messiah, T.I. and Dixon had their second child together in March 2001, Domani Uriah Harris.
Early in his childhood, Domani knew he wanted to follow in his father's footsteps and become a rapper. In 2011, he made his rap debut at only 10 years old during his father's tour, and later chose to opt out of the family’s reality TV show to fully focus on his MC career. A few years later in 2016, Domani released his first EP, The Process.
In an interview with XXL, the 22-year-old said he gained inspiration from watching his father. "When I was in the studio with him, seeing him making this music, and then when it finally got out, seeing how the people took it, how it affected the world, I fell in love with it. I realized my voice could travel so far," he shared.
In 2023, Domani had multiple viral moments highlighting his rap skills, including one co-signed by his father. "Appreciate y'all for genuinely rocking wit a real one 💯 y'all solid for that✊🏽Love and Respect 💪🏽," he captioned a post featuring his song with ATL group Earthgang.
He received over 7.8M TikTok views on a snippet video of his track "Henny & Crystals," which also received over 2M listens on Spotify.
Deyjah Imani Harris, 22
Deyjah Harris is T.I.'s oldest biological daughter, born in June 2001 from the rapper’s previous relationship with Rannique Brannum (a.k.a. Ms. Niko).
Along with her siblings, Deyjah appeared on T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle throughout the years. The 22-year-old is now a social media influencer with 1.8M followers. She uses her platform to discuss mental health awareness in addition to her very own journey.
In 2019, T.I. made major headlines after discussing a controversial topic regarding Deyjah's virginity. Social media went into a frenzy after the rapper disclosed that he would take yearly trips to the gynecologist to ensure that his daughter was still a virgin.
A year later, Deyjah spoke about the incident on the family’s show. "I'm scrolling on Twitter, and I see that I've been tagged in a post. The only word that I saw was 'gynecologist,' and I didn't even need to read the whole title 'cause I just knew. My heart sank—very shocked, hurt, angry, embarrassed," she said.
After receiving backlash, T.I. apologized for his comments and actions toward his daughter.
Clifford "King" Joseph Harris III, 18
The "Whatever You Like" rapper and Tiny welcomed their first child together, King Harris, in August 2004. The young man is no stranger to the entertainment and social media industry, growing up on the family’s reality show in front of millions.
Fast-forwarding to 2023, the 18-year-old has made multiple headlines regarding his outspoken nature. In recent news, King went on an IG Live with his family and got into a heated argument with his parents that steamed from his parents asking if he ever "woke up with a roach on [his] face." The conversation got heated after King stated that he did not grow up with a "silver spoon."
T.I. and his son were recently featured on Complex's GOAT Talk, which went viral after King did not know that Tupac had a Hollywood background. "Tupac was an actor?" King questioned after T.I. pinned the legend as the GOAT of rapper-turned-actors. "Man, get out," T.I. responded. He continued to embarrass his father after revealing that he thought the ‘90s film Juice featured a Tupac look-alike and did not know that Will Smith was a rapper.
Major Philant Harris, 15
Major Harris is T.I. and Tiny's youngest son together. The 15-year-old was born in 2008 after Tiny suffered from a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy in 2007.
Growing up in front of cameras, Major won many viewers' hearts with his adventures and funny moments. He maintains a low profile (unlike his siblings) and is currently still in high school.
Heiress Diana Harris, 7
In March 2016, T.I. and Tiny welcomed their third child together, Heiress Harris.
The proud parents often show off their talented 7-year-old’s vocal skills on social media. In November of this year, Tiny posted a video of her daughter attending vocal lessons. "When u see something special in your kids, it's best to groom it, train them early. It's exactly what my parents did for me," she captioned the post.
Recently, Ms. Heiress performed a solo at the Essence Holiday Special concert.