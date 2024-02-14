15 Must-Watch Movies About Black Love to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here and if you're in need of a romantic movie to watch, we've got you covered.
Romantic comedies, and romance movies in general, have not had much success in recent years, but there are plenty past and present films that will get you in the right mood for the most loving day of the year.
Finding movies like these that celebrate Black love is partculary difficult, but we selected some of the most memorable and some new ones that you may have missed. The best part? Most of these are readily available to watch on streaming services from the comfort of your own home.
From classics like Brown Sugar and Love Jones to new ones like Sylvie's Love, here are 15 movies about Black Love that you must watch to celebrate the holiday or to add to your watch list and revisit later.
The Photograph
The Photograph showed us a different side to Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield. Both actors had made a name for themselves in their comedic roles on Insecure and Atlanta, but the romance filmed showcased just how versatile they were. The Photograph follows Mae Morton (Issa Rae) whose famed photographer estranged mother Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, leaving her hurt, angry and full of unanswered questions.
When Mae comes across a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she finds herself digging into her mother's past and her own history. The investigation leads Mae right into the arms of a rising journalist named Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield), and their own love story begins. The cast is also stacked with promising talent including Y'lan Noel, Chanté Adams, Jasmine Cephas Jones Rachel Miller and Teyonah Parris.
Southside With You
Southside With You pays homage to the beginning of the Obama's love story. The film stars Tika Sumpter as Michelle Robinson and Parker Sawyers as Barack Obama, and is set in the late 80s in Chicago. The film portrays Obama’s attempt to charm Michelle during their first unofficial date as they travel through the summer streets of Chi-town in 1989.
Their beginning was somewhat rigid but it ultimately blossomed into a beautiful and powerful union that was cherished within the Black community. Southside With You takes fans on a journey for them to immerse themselves into the Obama’s love story before it all began.
Really Love
Really Love premiered during the rise of the COVID pandemic and grasped many hearts with its compelling storytelling and deep dive into the unique culture of Washington, DC. A Love Jones-inspired narrative follows a rising Black painter, Isaiah Maxwell (Kofi Siriboe), who is determined to break into the art world as he tries to find his footing while embarking on a budding relationship with a prestigious law student, Stevie Solomon (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing).
Set in the backdrop of DC, the film highlights the city’s musical distinct taste of go-go music, flourishing art scene, and one of a kind background aesthetics. The movie stars Hollywood favorites like Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba, Naturi Naughton, Michael Ealy, and Blair Underwood. The film's director, Angel Kristi Williams, spoke on how Love Jones served as an inspiration in an interview with Pop Sugar.
“Love Jones was just an obvious reference and inspiration,” Williams said. “I remember when I saw that film, I watched it on VHS before I had even fallen in love and I just remember feeling like, 'Wow I wanna fall in love like that or I want someone to look at me like that', and so, it's always been a reference for me.”
She added: “Just growing into adulthood and I felt like approaching the film was an opportunity to create our generation's story like that.”
Love Jones
In 1997, Love Jones made it’s mark on Hollywood, creating a blueprint for subsequent romantic films that celebrate Black love. The narrative revolves around the connection between two aspiring artists: Darius Lovehall (Larenz Tate), a poet, and Nina Mosely (Nia Long), a photographer.
Centered around Chicago’s slam poetry scene, the two created an instantaneous connection sparked by shared interest for the arts. The two embark on a hot situationship which leads to them catching the undeniable “Love Jones” for each other. Throughout the film, the two must overcome obstacles regarding trust issues, lingering relationships, and heartache.
The film was a turning point for Black cinema and left a legacy throughout its nostalgic soundtrack and memorable poetry. Twenty-five years after it’s release, the movie remains a Black staple as it offers future generations discovery and inspiration.
Just Wright
2010's film Just Wright put a rom-com twist on the Love & Basketball phenomenon, following Leslie Wright (Queen Latifah), who is a die hard Nets fan and physical therapist, and her unexpected adventures in love, family and career. The 2010 film stars Common as professional baller, Scott McKnight, Paula Patton as Leslie's god-ister, Morgan Alexander, and Phylicia Rashad. Latifah had a previous rom-com hit with 2006's Last Holiday, proving to be a force for the genre.
Sylvie’s Love
Sylvie’s Love is a drama-filled romance set in the jazzy scene of Harlem in the 50s and 60s. The old Hollywood inspired film focuses on two lovers, Sylvie (Tessa Thompson) and aspiring saxophonist Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha). Following their initial love story, it jumps five years into the future as they struggle to overcome the odds of second chance love, professional success and a hidden secret. It's perhaps one of the most beautiful and captivating love stories since The Notebook.
Queen & Slim
Queen & Slim is a modern take on the criminal love phenomenon, Bonnie & Clyde. The films follows two outlaws and it is a “cross-country trek with a Black couple featuring the eponymous Queen & Slim (Jodie-Turner Smith and Daniel Kaluuya), who are on the run from police after their terrible first date turns into a traffic stop that ends with a cop being killed,” per Complex interview.
The film became an instant classic in the Black community portraying a whirlwind of drama, thrill, love, that resonates with African-American viewers. In talks of bringing the movie to life, Lena Waithe said, “Bonnie & Clyde changed the conversation. Thelma & Louise is iconic. But the thing that they aren't realizing is another reference for me would be Set It Off,” she said in the interview. Waithe added, “In terms of Black people being at a very difficult place with their back being against the wall and nothing that they [can] do [but] to keep going.”
If Beale Street Could Talk
If Beale Street Could Talk is a heart-wrenching tale of two lovers set in the 70s in Harlem. The film is adapted from James Balwin’s 1974 novel of the same name. The plot follows Tish and Fonny who lives are uprooted after Fonny was wrongly accused of a rape. While pregnant, Tish showcases her resilience and unconditional love as she carries their child while waiting for justice to be served.
The film’s star-studded cast included Regina King, Pedro Pascal, Coleman Domingo, Teyonah Parris, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. The highly acclaimed film went on to be nominated for prestigious awards. King won a Golden Globe and Academy Award for her supporting role.
Love & Basketball
Of course, Love & Basketball is a must-rewatch for Valentine's Day, or a must-see for those who haven't watched it yet. The cult-favorite film holds a special place in the Black community, not only for its contribution to mainstream representation of Black love throughout the early aughts, but also for its captivating experience that comes with each viewing.
This coming-of-age story follows Monica Wright (Sanaa Lathan), a female basketball player who defies the social norms, and Quicy Jones (Omar Epps), a swoon-worthy hopper who aspires to join the NBA like his father. Their words collide at a young age after Monica moves in next door. Throughout the years, the two form a tight bond that evolves into a full blown romance.
As they transition from college to adulthood, the two follow their separate paths. Ultimately, the two come back together for a showdown as they fight for their love in a game coming back together as they fight for their love in a game known as Love & Basketball.
Brown Sugar
Brown Sugar is not only a tribute to Black love but also to hip-hop. The story follows the friendship between Sidney (Sanaa Lathan) and Dre (Taye Diggs) which was born from the moment they witnessed the birth of hip-hop on a New York street corner as kids. The pair fell in love with the genre, and it inspired them both to pursue careers in music. Then15 years after that single moment that marked their lives, Sidney is a respected music critic and he is a music executive. The film follows as their love for hip-hop brings them to the realization that they don't only love the music, but they might just love each other, too.
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
How Stella Got Her Groove Back showed us that sometimes you have to leave your zip code, and your age range, to find true love. The stockbroker might have been unlucky in love but one trip to Jamaica with her friend Delilah (Whoopi Goldberg) changes her luck. While vacationing there, the 40-year-old meets Winston (Taye Diggs), a handsome 20-something, and the two embark on an exciting island fling. When it's time to go home to California, Stella realizes that things have evolved past a fling and she's developed real feelings for her young love.
Malcolm & Marie
Sam Levinson took a break from Euphoria amid the pandemic to write, direct and create Malcolm & Marie. The film showcased Zendaya's talents in a more serious and mature role, which she played alongside John David Washington. Washington played Malcolm, a filmmaker on the brink of Hollywood glory. Zendaya, who plays his girlfriend, inspired the story that made his career. On the night of his movie's premiere they find themselves filled with tension and animosity toward each other and in a single night, their heated argument threatens the fate of their relationship.
Moonlight
Moonlight is a groundbreaking coming-of-age tale with a unique narrative that focuses on masculinity in the Black community. The film follows three pivotal chapters in Chiron's (Alex R. Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, and Trevonte Rhodes) journey into manhood. Throughout the story, Chiron deals with rigid masculine expectations as a Black man as he tries to also find his identity as a gay man.
The film ultimately won a Global Globe Globe for Best Motion Picture for a drama. And that's not all. It also took home the covetted Best Picture Oscar at the Academy Awards. The film stars Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Jharrel Jerome and multi-talented singer Janelle Monáe.
Waiting To Exhale
For those celebrating Galentine's Day with their friends or perhaps going through a rough patch in their love lives, Waiting to Exhale is the perfect choice. The film follows a group of four friends as they navigate through careers, family and romance, and mostly the trouble they are having with the men in their love lives. Savannah (Whitney Houston) and Robin (Lela Rochon) are in relationships with married men, with the hopes that they will leave their wives for them. Meanwhile, their friend Bernadine (Angela Bassett) is on the opposite end, and dealing with her husband's affair. If you're not coupled up this year, that iconic scene of Bernadine burning her husband's car is exactly what you need to get you through.
Jumping the Broom
Jumping the Broom is a fun romantic comedy that explores the issues that class divides can bring to relationships. Paula Patton stars as Sabrina Watson, who is a successful corporate lawyer who comes from a well-off family. When she meets Wall Street worker Jason Taylor (Laz Alonso), the two fall quickly in love and she accepts his marriage proposal. However, Sabrina's family isn't too pleased by her choice, after her parents (Angela Bassett, Brian Stokes Mitchell) meet Jason's postal-worker mother (Loretta Devine) at their estate on Martha's Vineyard, their difference threaten to ruin their union.