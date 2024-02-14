15 Must-Watch Movies About Black Love to Celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here and if you're in need of a romantic movie to watch, we've got you covered.

Romantic comedies, and romance movies in general, have not had much success in recent years, but there are plenty past and present films that will get you in the right mood for the most loving day of the year.

Finding movies like these that celebrate Black love is partculary difficult, but we selected some of the most memorable and some new ones that you may have missed. The best part? Most of these are readily available to watch on streaming services from the comfort of your own home.

From classics like Brown Sugar and Love Jones to new ones like Sylvie's Love, here are 15 movies about Black Love that you must watch to celebrate the holiday or to add to your watch list and revisit later.