A Look Back at Wendy Williams’ Recent Struggles

Wendy Williams has held the audience’s attention for decades with her candid personality. Best known as the TV host of the self-titled show The Wendy Williams Show, she has earned widespread fame. Williams’ unfiltered approach gained fans’ loyalty and viral moments, particularly during her renowned “Hot Topic” segment, where she digs at a slew of celebrities and their drama.

However, Williams’ journey behind the glitz and glamor has been far from smooth. Struggling with cocaine addiction and health problems, she has faced numerous challenges. Over the years, Williams’ syndicated show faced major setbacks and was ultimately cut from Fox’s lineup after 13 seasons . The decision to cancel the primetime talk show came after William took multiple hiatuses to tend to her health as she battles with hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

On top of her health struggles, Williams dealt with a high-profile split from her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter. Media headlines were fueled by news of his affair with his long-term mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams and Hunter officially divorced in 2019.

As Williams continues to prioritize her health, she is offering fans an inside look into her life over the past two years. In her highly anticipated documentary, Where Is Wendy Williams?, the former host gets candid about her health journey, financial challenges, and various facets of her life.