Are Summer Walker and Lil Meech Back Together? A Full Relationship Timeline

Summer Walker and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.’s on-again, off-again relationship has made multiple headlines throughout the year.

In early 2023, the two’s romance blossomed into a relationship in front of millions. Not only did they shock fans, but many also deemed their partnership unsuccessful. The two were seen hanging out on multiple occasions in April, sparking romance rumors. Throughout the year, the pair faced numerous cheating allegations, alleged breakups, and drama.

Many may know Flenory, a.k.a. “Lil Meech,” as the son of drug lord Demetrius “ Big Meech ” Flenory Sr. The 23-year-old gained fame portraying his father in 50 Cent’s dramatized hit series BMF .

Upon their breakup in August, the two’s short-lived romance was reported as over, according to Ms. Walker. “I tried my best to be Jayda Wayda , but I couldn’t. It was cute, though. I wish him the best,” she penned on her Instagram story.

But things took a turn for the better after the singer confirmed she and Meech are back together. In recent news, the “Session 32” singer posted multiple photos of the two, even one showing Meech kissing her cheek, confirming their reunion.

As the pair take their relationship for another spin, here is a complete timeline of their relationship, including the drama that has always seemed to follow them.

Summer Walker and Lil Meech romance rumors begin