From Divorce to Lawsuits: The Undoing of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Marriage

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ’s divorce is by far one of the most shocking celebrity breakups.

The high-profile couple called it quits in 2016, igniting a storm of public drama, allegations, and lawsuits that constantly gained media attention.

Jolie and Pitt connected in 2004 as they starred in Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Simultaneously, Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston, but their union ended after five years of marriage. Soon after his public split, Pitt and Jolie were spotted together for the first time, fueling controversial dating rumors. And the rest was history. The duo was undoubtedly inseparable, becoming a power couple in their own right for over a decade.

The two share three biological children: Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie adopted her first son, Maddox, in 2002. She adopted daughter Zahara in 2005 and son Pax in 2007. Jolie and Pitt wed in 2014 after being together for 10 years. Unfortunately, their marriage crumbled after two years when Jolie filed for divorce.

In 2020, Jolie addressed her divorce in a Vogue India interview. She shared that their separation was the “right decision” for her and their children. “I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” she admitted. “Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Over the last few years, the two have found themselves entangled in a legal dispute regarding their French vineyard estate , Château Miraval. Legal proceedings have been ongoing since Jolie sold her stake in the property without Pitt’s consent.

The divorce between the two entertainers has been far from peaceful. Here is a chronological timeline of Jolie and Pitt’s drama-laden divorce, from a whirlwind of allegations to their subsequent legal actions.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt