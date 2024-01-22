Everything to Know About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Budding Romance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new romance has sent shockwaves throughout social media. In late 2023, the singer confirmed that she and Blanco had been dating for six months.
Upon the announcement, fans were quick to shade the Only Murders in the Building actress for dating Blanco, but the star lovingly defended her new boo from trolls, saying that “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”
As for Blanco, he is a well-known record producer in the entertainment industry. In earlier years, he even worked with some of Selena’s exes including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Blanco also produced songs on Gomez’s Revival album in 2015, such as “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness,” and then worked with her again in 2017 for their collaboration, “Trust Nobody,” with Cashmere Cat.
In November of last year, ET shared insight on Gomez’s dating life, reporting that the 31-year-old was casually dating. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy,” the source said.
Throughout the past year, Selena was linked to a slew of suitors, including Zayn Malik, though nothing was ever confirmed.
Gomez and Blanco seem to be unfazed by social media’s unwarranted comments on their relationship, and appear to be going strong. Here is a full timeline of their relationship so far.
Selena collaborates with Benny on “I Can’t Get Enough”
Date: March 2019
Gomez released a collaboration with Blanco, “I Can’t Get Enough,” featuring J Balvin and Tainy. Around the music video’s 1:33 mark, Gomez can be seen dancing with Blanco as he sports a white teddy bear costume.
Blanco supports Gomez at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit
Date: October 2023
The 35-year-old showed his support as he attended Selena’s first-ever annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The couple did not pose for a photo, but Blanco was photographed wearing all white.
Selena shouts out Benny’s new cookbook
Date: November 2023
One thing the pair seem to have in common is a love for cooking. Back in November, Blanco announced that he was planning to release his cookbook, Open Wide, in 2024, which the Selena + Chef star seemed more than happy to support. Gomez liked Benny’s Instagram announcement and commented “Finally” underneath the post, sparking romance rumors. Additionally, she reposted Blanco’s gallery of cookbook photos to her Instagram story, penning, “one of my favs.”
Gomez confirms her relationship with Blanco on Instagram
Date: December 2023
The 31-year-old confirmed her relationship with the songwriter in response to a PopFaction post that alleged the two were dating. “Facts,” she commented underneath a post that read, “Selena Gomez Is Rumored To Be Dating Producer Benny Blanco,” confirming that he is indeed her new man.
The Disney alum later spilled the tea on her new relationship with the record producer while clapping back at fans who didn’t deem Blanco worthy of dating her.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she responded to one fan on Instagram. Gomez went on to say that Blanco has been the best boyfriend she has ever been with. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she commented.
Selena then posted a photo of herself seemingly snuggled up to Benny on her Instagram story. The picture featured a selfie of herself with a side profile of Blanco.
The Rare artist continued to reveal that she and Blanco had been dating for six months in response to a fan suggesting she stop posting pictures of her relationship to protect Blanco.
Later that day, the star showed off her jewelry of choice, a “B” ring, nodding to Blanco.
The couple step out for a courtside date
Date: Jan. 2024
The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat game at the Crypto.com Arena. Gomez and Blanco were seen cozying up to each other as they sat courtside.
Blanco and Gomez attend the Golden Globes
Date: January 2024
Although they arrived separately, Blanco and Gomez linked up at the 81st Golden Globes ceremony. The “Single Soon” artist shared an inside look of her night with her massive Instagram following, posting star-studded photos and some PDA-filled pics with Blanco.
“@erinwalshstyle @marissa.marino @makeupbymelissam @giorgioarmani @bulgari thank you for such a wonderful evening. Honored to be there in such good company,” she penned as the captioned, tagging her glam team.
Even though Selena did not secure any awards from the evening, she saw herself as a victor. She posted a steamy photo of her and Blanco sharing an intimate kiss backstage, captioning the pic “I won” on her Instagram story.
Selena steps away from social media
Date: January 2024
After rumors of a feud surfaced between Gomez and Kylie Jenner, the Rare Beauty founder decided to take a step back from social media. The decision came after a video of her allegedly talking about Jenner to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller went viral on social media. The unsolicited drama was stirred by fans who believed Selena said that Kylie didn’t allow her to take a photo with Timothée Chalamet.
Due to the accusations, the Grammy nominee decided to take a step back from social media. “I’m off social for a while. I’m focusing on what really matters,” she wrote in her Instagram story, featuring a sweet video of Benny playing with children.
The couple make their red carpet debut at the Emmy Awards
Date: January 2024
As award season takes center stage, Gomez and Blanco are stepping into the spotlight, ticking off their first attendance as a couple at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.
In an image obtained by People, Blanco was seen holding the actress’ hand to his chest as they leaned into each other during the ceremony. The couple also went viral after a video dropped of Benny blowing a kiss to the singer as she posed for photos on the carpet.