Everything to Know About Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Budding Romance

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new romance has sent shockwaves throughout social media. In late 2023, the singer confirmed that she and Blanco had been dating for six months.

Upon the announcement, fans were quick to shade the Only Murders in the Building actress for dating Blanco, but the star lovingly defended her new boo from trolls, saying that “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

As for Blanco, he is a well-known record producer in the entertainment industry. In earlier years, he even worked with some of Selena’s exes including Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. Blanco also produced songs on Gomez’s Revival album in 2015, such as “Same Old Love” and “Kill ‘Em With Kindness,” and then worked with her again in 2017 for their collaboration, “Trust Nobody,” with Cashmere Cat.

In November of last year, ET shared insight on Gomez’s dating life, reporting that the 31-year-old was casually dating. “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy,” the source said.

Throughout the past year, Selena was linked to a slew of suitors, including Zayn Malik , though nothing was ever confirmed.

Gomez and Blanco seem to be unfazed by social media’s unwarranted comments on their relationship, and appear to be going strong. Here is a full timeline of their relationship so far.

Selena collaborates with Benny on “I Can’t Get Enough”