'Rap Sh!t' and Other Canceled Black TV Shows That Deserve a Second Chance

From Martin to Rap Sh!t, Black TV shows have grasped our attention in ways that seem to stick with us for eternity. There is a long list of Black series that have been crafted for us and provided pure enjoyment, knowledge, and entertainment throughout the years. Black TV has achieved outstanding popularity, spanning from the gripping drama of 50 Cent's Power Universe to the hilarious and Emmy Award–winning Abbott Elementary. But unlike those shows, there are plenty fan-favorites that have been hit with a cancelation.

At the beginning of the new year, an uproar arose over unjust cancellations of current beloved Black TV shows. Recently, X users expressed their disappointment when it was announced that Issa Rae's HBO series Rap Sh!t was canceled after two seasons.

“You’re seeing so many Black shows get canceled, you’re seeing so many executives — especially on the DEI side — get canned. You’re seeing very clearly now that our stories are less of a priority,” Rae told digital publication Porter about the cancellation. “It’s made me take more steps to try to be independent down the line if I have to.”

This led to a discussion of other Black TV shows that have been canceled prematurely and deserve a second green light. Here are some of the recent Black TV series that were canceled and networks left fans distraught wanting more of.