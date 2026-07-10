Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

The mother of Miles Bridges' four children is facing accusations of battery and assault in connection to an alleged incident involving the NBA star.

According to TMZ, Mychelle Johnson is facing a misdemeanor charge in North Carolina after she allegedly threw water on the Hornets player in front of their children during a custody exchange. Legal documents state that the alleged incident took place on June 22, and Bridges alleged that Johnson "threw water on me in front of the kids and said she’ll do it again if we argued."

Bridges also claimed that when he asked Johnson why she did it, she said it was because they were arguing. He said that he's "scared" for the safety of his kids after the incident.

Back in May, Bridges was granted a temporary restraining order against Johnson over a series of incidents, including alleged cyberstalking, harassment, and attempting to tamper with his tires during a Hornets game. A North Carolina judge ordered Johnson to stay at least 500 yards away from Bridges and was also prohibited from contacting him, his girlfriend, or members of his legal team.

He alleged that Johnson showed up intoxicated to an NBA game at the Spectrum Center and attempted to damage the tires on his vehicle while he was playing.