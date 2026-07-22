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Clarks Originals Revives the Wallabee Lite With an Archival Build and a Dusty Pink Standout

The mid-1980s silhouette returns July 24 with a high-density EVA sole, premium suede upper, and a versatile new colorway palette.

A close-up of a person wearing maroon suede shoes with beige soles, paired with light blue jeans and white socks, against a blue background.
Clarks

Clarks Originals is bringing back one of its lesser-spotlighted archival silhouettes this week, relaunching the Wallabee Lite on Friday, July 24.

Originally introduced in 1986, the Wallabee Lite took the brand's classic moccasin shape and stripped it down to a lighter, more utilitarian profile. The 2026 version drops on clarks.com/en-us and at select retailers.

The defining construction change on the relaunch is the sole. Where the original Wallabee, first introduced in 1967, built its identity around a thick, tactile natural pebble crepe, the Wallabee Lite swaps that out for a newly engineered high-density EVA unit. The result keeps the silhouette's familiar visual volume intact while shedding noticeable weight underfoot.

Inside, a plush removable foam footbed sits over an EVA cup for cushioning and stability. The upper is cut from soft premium suede and carries heat-embossed branding, metal eyelets, a heel loop, and a Clarks Originals-branded textile sock liner. The heel counter adds a second round of heat-embossed "Wallabees" lettering.

The colorway range spans Maple Suede, Cola Suede, Dusty Pink, Red Suede, Grey Suede, and Black Suede.

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