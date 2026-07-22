Clarks Originals Revives the Wallabee Lite With an Archival Build and a Dusty Pink Standout

Clarks Originals is bringing back one of its lesser-spotlighted archival silhouettes this week, relaunching the Wallabee Lite on Friday, July 24.

Originally introduced in 1986, the Wallabee Lite took the brand's classic moccasin shape and stripped it down to a lighter, more utilitarian profile. The 2026 version drops on clarks.com/en-us and at select retailers.

The defining construction change on the relaunch is the sole. Where the original Wallabee, first introduced in 1967, built its identity around a thick, tactile natural pebble crepe, the Wallabee Lite swaps that out for a newly engineered high-density EVA unit. The result keeps the silhouette's familiar visual volume intact while shedding noticeable weight underfoot.