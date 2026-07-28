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Nic Vansteenberghe Speaks on Split From Olandria Carthen: 'The Rumors Are True'

The Love Island USA Season 7 runner-up addressed the breakup in a subscribers-only TikTok post, asking fans to respect the couple's privacy.

Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Nic Vansteenberghe is speaking out about his split from Olandria Carthen, publicly confirming what fans had been speculating about for days.

On Sunday, Vansteenberghe posted to his subscribers-only TikTok account to address the breakup directly. "The rumors are true. I didn't want to give people false hope, so I want to clear the air," he wrote, according to PEOPLE. "We will continue to love each other ALWAYS. It's a sensitive, as well as a private subject, thank you for respecting our privacy."

PEOPLE reported the split on July 22, reporting the two had parted ways just over a year after leaving Fiji together as runners-up on Love Island USA Season 7. A source told the outlet that distance and packed schedules made the relationship difficult to sustain, but added that the two "still remain close friends" who share "a deep love and respect for each other."

After the show, the two kept their relationship closely guarded. Carthen explained in a June 2026 Cosmopolitan interview: "When you really care about something, you keep it very sacred and close to you." Both had spoken openly about the stress of navigating public attention, with Vansteenberghe telling Glamour in December 2025 that it felt like they were "damned if you do, damned if you don't" when it came to sharing their lives online.

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