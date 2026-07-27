Yankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads

The Yankees are again leaning into "Summer of George" for another year, this time with a calzone. The team will hand out 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads to the first 18,000 fans in attendance on Aug. 27, when the Yankees host the Houston Astros.

The bobblehead draws from Seinfeld Season 7's "The Calzone," in which George gets boss George Steinbrenner hooked on a cheese, pepperoni, and eggplant calzone, according to the New York Post. The episode originally aired April 25, 1996.

Collector demand is already running hot, with pre-sale listings on eBay pricing the bobblehead at $149.95 and up.