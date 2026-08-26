Music

Tre Hale Cast as Suge Knight in Snoop Dogg Biopic

The Netflix 'Nemesis' actor joins Jonathan Daviss, Myles Bullock, and Camron Jones in Universal Pictures' "Snoop," which begins production in mid-September.

Tre Hale and Suge Knight with bald heads and beards are shown side by side. Both wear earrings and have a similar facial expression.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/ Getty and Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty

Key Takeaways

  • Tre Hale will play Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in Universal Pictures’ Snoop Dogg biopic, Snoop.
  • Jonathan Daviss leads the cast as Snoop alongside Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Algee Smith as Warren G, Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur, and Lauren London as Beverly Tate.
  • Craig Brewer will direct the film, which begins shooting around Los Angeles in mid-September and hits U.S. theaters Aug. 6, 2027.

Universal Pictures' Snoop Dogg biopic is filling out its roster of hip-hop heavyweights, and the man set to play one of rap's most polarizing figures is Tre Hale.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hale has been cast as Death Row Records co-founder Suge Knight in Snoop, the Universal Pictures production chronicling the rise of the Long Beach rapper and entertainment mogul. Cameras are expected to roll in mid-September in and around Los Angeles.

Hale is best known as a series regular on Apple TV+'s Platonic, where he appeared opposite Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne. He currently plays Darren "Stro" Stroman on Netflix's crime thriller Nemesis. He is also set to appear in Empire City, an upcoming action thriller starring Gerard Butler and Hayley Atwell.

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Jonathan Daviss, of Netflix's Outer Banks, is starring as Snoop Dogg. The rest of the principal cast is taking shape around him: Myles Bullock as Dr. Dre, Algee Smith as Warren G, Camron Jones as Tupac Shakur, and Lauren London as Snoop's mother, Beverly Tate.

Craig Brewer is directing. Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment, who produced the Eminem drama 8 Mile, is producing alongside Allan Mandelbaum, Snoop Dogg himself, and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker.

Snoop is scheduled to open in U.S. theaters Aug. 6, 2027.

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