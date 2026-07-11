Former teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into an altercation on July 10 that resulted in Adebayo striking Herro in the head.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the scuffle took place at a Las Vegas hotel. The two were at a practice court when Adebayo approached Herro, in front of an AAU team he runs, about comments he made on social media after being traded from Miami to Milwaukee. A back-and-forth between the two escalated until Adebayo landed a blow to Herro's face.

The posts that set things off included a screenshot of an Instagram direct message in which Herro appeared to challenge Adebayo's defensive worth.

"You should get paid 60 million to be a top-tier defender on some nights? I'm just wondering," the message read. A separate post in the same vein read: "It's a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me and what I do."

Herro also shared a graphic ranking the league's worst mid-range shooters last season, a list that had Adebayo at 35.9% and placed him 10th.