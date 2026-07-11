Former teammates Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro got into an altercation on July 10 that resulted in Adebayo striking Herro in the head.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the scuffle took place at a Las Vegas hotel. The two were at a practice court when Adebayo approached Herro, in front of an AAU team he runs, about comments he made on social media after being traded from Miami to Milwaukee. A back-and-forth between the two escalated until Adebayo landed a blow to Herro's face.
The posts that set things off included a screenshot of an Instagram direct message in which Herro appeared to challenge Adebayo's defensive worth.
"You should get paid 60 million to be a top-tier defender on some nights? I'm just wondering," the message read. A separate post in the same vein read: "It's a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me and what I do."
Herro also shared a graphic ranking the league's worst mid-range shooters last season, a list that had Adebayo at 35.9% and placed him 10th.
Adebayo, who averaged 20.1 points, 10 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game last season, made history in March when he scored 83 points against the Washington Wizards, surpassing Kobe Bryant's 81 to claim the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA history.
Hours after the July 10 incident, Herro appeared courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center to watch the Heat beat the Bucks 119-86 in a Summer League matchup. He had been interviewed on the Prime broadcast before news of the altercation surfaced, saying the trade was a mutual reset.
"It's all love in Miami. I've seen a couple of the guys, coaching staff, Chris Quinn, Spo, the front office guys, we are all good in Miami. Just an opportunity for both sides to reset, get a fresh start, and both are super happy with this."
After the game, Herro dapped up Bucks summer league players and chatted briefly with Jaime Jaquez Jr. on the floor before leaving. When approached by Sun-Sentinel reporter Ira Winderman, Herro said only, "My only comment is no comment."
Adebayo and Herro spent seven seasons together in Miami, reaching two NBA Finals during that stretch.