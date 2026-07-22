GET THE APP

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Style

Wasted Youth and Dr. Martens Team Up for a Three-Colorway Penton Loafer Drop

VERDY's skate-and-punk-influenced label brings its bowtie logo and graphic sensibility to the iconic British loafer silhouette, arriving in Black, Green, and Pink.

Black leather loafer with textured side pattern and yellow stitching on a chunky sole.
Dr. Martens and Verdy’s Wasted Youth

VERDY's Wasted Youth label and Dr. Martens are joining forces on a Penton Loafer collection, set to arrive this Friday.

The three-piece drop will land in Black, Green, and Pink colorways. Each option keeps a thick black sole underfoot, anchored by Dr. Martens' classic yellow welt stitching connecting it to the upper, plus a rugged treaded outsole.

Wasted Youth's signature bowtie silhouette logo appears as a repeat embossed motif along the sides near the heel. A tuxedo-shaped brick pattern wraps around the back side panels, and subtle Wasted Youth lettering carries through to co-branded insoles on every pair.

The Penton Loafer's existing design details round out the build: raised stitching around the toebox, a monochrome strap over the tongue panel, and a silver ring at the heel.

VERDY is a Japanese graphic designer whose Wasted Youth imprint draws from skate and punk culture.

The Wasted Youth x Dr. Martens Penton Loafer collection drops Friday, July 24.

Related Stories

Satoshi Nakamoto x Vans Era
Sneakers

Satoshi Nakamoto's New Vans Era Collab Is Releasing at ComplexCon

Satoshi Nakamoto confirms the release for its next Vans collab.

Victor Deng3 days ago
Image via Crep Protect
Style

Crep Protect Launches Trek Laces In Bold Tri-Tone Colourways

Designed for sneaker enthusiasts who want to break away from ordinary styling.

Joel Dishan62 days ago
Zebra-patterned loafers with black soles and trim, featuring a slip-on design.
Style

Vans LX Loafer 53 Pony Hair: How to Buy

The loafer style is available in Black and Zebra on Complex.

Complex Staff69 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleHow to Wear Carhartt, According to Your Favorite Rappers
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
6
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App