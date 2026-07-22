Wasted Youth and Dr. Martens Team Up for a Three-Colorway Penton Loafer Drop

VERDY's Wasted Youth label and Dr. Martens are joining forces on a Penton Loafer collection, set to arrive this Friday.

The three-piece drop will land in Black, Green, and Pink colorways. Each option keeps a thick black sole underfoot, anchored by Dr. Martens' classic yellow welt stitching connecting it to the upper, plus a rugged treaded outsole.

Wasted Youth's signature bowtie silhouette logo appears as a repeat embossed motif along the sides near the heel. A tuxedo-shaped brick pattern wraps around the back side panels, and subtle Wasted Youth lettering carries through to co-branded insoles on every pair.

The Penton Loafer's existing design details round out the build: raised stitching around the toebox, a monochrome strap over the tongue panel, and a silver ring at the heel.

VERDY is a Japanese graphic designer whose Wasted Youth imprint draws from skate and punk culture.