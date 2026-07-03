Latest Stories
John Gotti's Grandson Carmine Agnello Arrested Again on Assault Charges
Just weeks after his COVID fraud sentencing, the ex–reality TV star is accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in a late-night Long Island dispute.
John Gotti Grandson Carmine Agnello Gets 15 Months for COVID Loan Fraud
Inside the COVID relief scam that put John Gotti’s reality‑TV grandson behind bars—and why a planned kidney donation couldn’t save him in court.
Victoria Gotti Says She’ll ‘Die’ If Kidney Donor Son Is Sent To Prison
As her son faces prison for $1.1M COVID loan fraud, the former reality star tells a federal judge his kidney donation is literally keeping her alive.
Victoria Gotti Is Undergoing a Kidney Transplant — And Her Son Is the Donor
Gotti, the former star of 'Growing Up Gotti,' will get a kidney from her son, Carmine Agnello.
'Gotti' Actor Spencer LoFranco Dead at 33
LoFranco played John Gotti Jr. in the 'Gotti' series.
50 Cent Addresses People Saying He Should Be ‘Scared’ of Diddy, Calls Him ‘Gay Teflon Don'
50 Cent compared Diddy to the notorious mob boss John Gotti.
50 Cent Shares Swift Reaction to Diddy Verdict: 'Beat the RICO, He the Gay John Gotti'
50 Cent's Diddy commentary continues following news of a verdict.
John Gotti’s Family Allegedly Sues Man For $10 Million Over Online Harassment
The family has called Borrello’s comments “obscene and unequivocally false” claims that have put them in “grave risk of danger, ridicule and public scorn.”
Berner Recruits Future for New Song "Draped Up," Announces 'Gotti' Album Release Date
West Coast rapper and business mogul Berner connects with Future on the new song "Draped Up." He also announced the release date for his 'Gotti' album.
Reported Gambino Crime Boss Shot Dead Outside Staten Island Home
Francesco Cali, believed to be a high-ranking member of the Gambino crime family, was shot dead outside his Staten Island home on March 13.
John Gotti's Grandson Is Really Good at MMA
John Gotti III knocked his opponent out in 32 seconds and improved to 2-0.