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Irv Gotti was one of the masterminds behind the R&B and hip-hop sound that defined the early 2000s. Here are 25 of the best tracks he produced.John Morrison
50 Cent took to Instagram on Wednesday to respond to Irv Gotti after the Murder Inc. boss taunted the rapper during the Ja Rule and Fat Joe 'Verzuz' battle.Brad Callas
"Complex Live" catches up with Irv Gotti, James Davis and TLC, and Sir the Baptist performs.Complex
From Pharrell’s best Louis Vuitton show yet to a strong collection from Willy Chavarria, these were our favorite things from Paris Fashion Week Men’s SS27.Mike DeStefano