Irv Gotti

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50 Cent and Irv Gotti
Music

50 Cent Responds to Resurfaced Irv Gotti Criticism: 'Why Would He Say Such Nasty Things About Me?'

The hip-hop moguls beefed for over two decades until the latter's death last February.

tara mahadevan185 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 23: Chris Gotti attends Ghostface Killah Presents Yapp City Launch Party on March 23, 2023 in New York City. SOUTH FULTON, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Singer Ashanti performs onstage during the 2025 Atlanta Funk Fest on September 27, 2025 in South Fulton, Georgia.
Music

Chris Gotti Says Ashanti Did Not Attend Brother’s Funeral Despite Report That She Was There

The music producer also said that he was the reason Ashanti was signed to Murder Inc.

Jaelani Turner-Williams289 days ago
SUGAR LAND, TEXAS - JANUARY 26: Ja Rule and Ashanti perform on stage during the My 00's Playlist at Smart Financial Centre on January 26, 2024 in Sugar Land, Texas.
Music

Ja Rule Says He Tried to Play 'Peacemaker' Between Ashanti and Irv Gotti

The rapper said he shared a "family dynamic" with Ashanti and Gotti during the Murder Inc. Records era.

Jaelani Turner-Williams367 days ago
Irv Gotti's Murder Inc. label helped propel Ashanti to superstardom.
Music

Irv Gotti’s Brother Thinks It's 'Crazy' Ashanti Acts Like Murder Inc. Didn't 'Make' Her

The singer found a lot of success on the label until Irv dropped her in 2009.

tara mahadevan434 days ago
Bobby Brown in a red hat and glittery jacket, and Irv Gotti in a white shirt and gold chain, both smiling.
Music

Bobby Brown Says Irv Gotti Paid Him One Million to Appear in Ja Rule's "Thug Lovin'" Video

The singer said Gotti always wanted to see people win and did what he could to help others.

Mark Elibert454 days ago
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Ja Rule, Irv Gotti, and 50 Cent
Music

Ja Rule Sounds Off on 50 Cent Mocking Irv Gotti's Death: 'I Was Ready to Go Nuclear'

Ja Rule shed more light on his and Irv's decades-long feud with 50.

Joshua Espinoza462 days ago
Ashanti and Irv Gotti
Music

Ashanti Opens Up About Irv Gotti's Death, Says She 'Always Wanted Peace for Both of Us'

The 44-year-old singer expressed that she extended an olive branch t Gotti before his death.

Trey Alston503 days ago
Man in a black hoodie with a chain necklace, standing against a backdrop with "REVOLT" logos.
Music

Irv Gotti Died After Suffering ‘Massive Hemorrhagic Stroke,’ Brother Says

Irv Gotti was eating chinese food and playing poker with friends when he suffered a stroke.

Mark Elibert508 days ago
Ja Rule and Irv Gotti pose together at a City of Hope event, standing against a purple backdrop with "50 Years" written on it.
Music

Ja Rule Honors Irv Gotti in Funeral Speech as Jay-Z, Ashanti, and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute

Also in attendance were former Murder Inc. artists Lloyd, Charli Baltimore and Vita.

Jaelani Turner-Williams512 days ago
A man wearing headphones and a cap sits on a white couch, speaking into a microphone. There is a laptop in front of him.
Music

50 Cent Responds to Joe Budden’s Therapy Suggestion: 'B*tch, You Need to Stop Walking Around Naked'

50 Cent also called Budden a "punk" after the podcast personality said he "needs therapy."

Trace William Cowen513 days ago
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Ashanti attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California/Irv Gotti attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Ashanti on Irv Gotti’s Death: ‘I Will Forever Be Grateful for Everything That You’ve Done for Me'

The R&B singer wrote that she couldn't "believe things ended like this."

Jaelani Turner-Williams524 days ago
Irv Gotti and Ja Rule in a photo from 2005.
Music

Ja Rule, Fat Joe, The Game, and More Mourn Irv Gotti

Gotti, who suffered a minor stroke last year, died at 54.

Joe Price526 days ago
Gotti in a patterned jacket stands in front of a backdrop with "WE" written on it.
Music

Irv Gotti, Murder Inc. Records Co-Founder, Dead at 54

Last September, Gotti gave fans a health update after suffering a minor stroke.

Andrew W526 days ago
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Irv Gotti
Music

Irv Gotti Shares Health Update Following Stroke, Says DMX Biopic Is Still in the Works

DMX's wife disputed Gotti's claim that he's working on a biopic about her late husband.

tara mahadevan683 days ago
50 Cent and Irv Gotti
Music

50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti After He Suffered Stroke: ‘In High School You Was the Man Homie, WTF Happened to You’

A rep for Gotti recently revealed that he suffered a "minor" stroke earlier this year.

tara mahadevan687 days ago

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