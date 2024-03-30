YesJulz Plans Countersuit Against Ye, Says She Tried to Contact Him to Prevent It

YesJulz is taking matters into her own hands and is planning to file a countersuit against Ye, even after claiming she reached out to him to prevent that step from being taken.

On Friday, Julz hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to clear the air over her issues with Ye and his chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, who fired her from Team Yeezy, claiming she violated a non-disclosure agreement with the company.

In a series of tweets, the popular talent manager defended herself from the accusations that she violated the NDA terms while dragging Yiannopoulos and stating he fired her illegally while claiming he forged her signature on documents.