YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me'

On Tuesday, YesJulz was publicly let go by Ye and his team. "We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures," read Kanye's since-deleted Instagram post. "All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized."

Now the social media personality/talent manager has responded on X (f.k.a. Twitter).

"Ye is up against the system," YesJulz began an epic string of tweets. "Having the discussion with fans in an open forum setting was unconventional, but it allowed for inclusivity & open visibility for an entire fan base to opt in, give feedback, be heard, connect with one another to combine efforts. Which is what i feel is needed for Ye to stay on top for these next two runs. I was also given specific direction to “rally” the fans, let them each lead their own chapters, activate within their locations- etc. This was MY way of doing so. I am not a conventional woman & this is why i worked at the company i worked at in the first place."

The 34-year-old went on to address—among many other things—Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, whom she called "Milo Pedofilist."