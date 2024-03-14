YesJulz Responds After Being Fired by Kanye: 'F*ck an NDA. Sue Me'

On Tuesday, YesJulz was publicly let go by Ye and his team. "We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures," read Kanye's since-deleted Instagram post. "All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized."
Now the social media personality/talent manager has responded on X (f.k.a. Twitter).
"Ye is up against the system," YesJulz began an epic string of tweets. "Having the discussion with fans in an open forum setting was unconventional, but it allowed for inclusivity & open visibility for an entire fan base to opt in, give feedback, be heard, connect with one another to combine efforts. Which is what i feel is needed for Ye to stay on top for these next two runs. I was also given specific direction to “rally” the fans, let them each lead their own chapters, activate within their locations- etc. This was MY way of doing so. I am not a conventional woman & this is why i worked at the company i worked at in the first place."
The 34-year-old went on to address—among many other things—Milo Yiannopoulos, the alt-right figure and Yeezy chief of staff, whom she called "Milo Pedofilist."
"I never wanted work done for free," she wrote. "I wanted to help the fans present their work to Ye so that he could hire them instead of stale ass losers who dont know the slightest thing about culture like Ben Priest & Milo Pedofilist to build his company for him. Anyone who has ever been in contact with me for as little as 5 minutes knows the last thing id ever need to steal, is an idea. I’d actually pay to have less as the amount of ideas i have overwhelm me daily."
A leaked email on Tuesday showed Yiannopoulos telling YesJulz that "fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m."
Asked about this fine on X, she responded, "I dare Milo or any lawyers at YZY to try." Just before that, she simply wrote, "Fuck an NDA. Sue me."
This story is being updated.