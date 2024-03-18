Ye Responds to YesJulz’s 'Sue Me' Dare, Alleges NDA Violations Are Worth $8 Million

Ye’s team says the “amount in controversy” in connection with the recent drama involving the firing of YesJulz is “in excess of $8 million.”
That’s the figure included in a recently Instagrammed excerpt of presumed legal docs, which follows YesJulz’s recent legal action-related dare. As previously reported, the 1AM Media founder responded to speculation last week with a simple, “Fuck an NDA. Sue me.” In fact, this remark is referenced in the statement shared to IG (and later removed) by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.
“[YesJulz] has repeatedly, intentionally, and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with Claimants, including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for the Vultures album, and product designs before release,” the statement read, adding that her behavior was “hurtful, hateful, and destructive.”
Tucked into the statement is an acknowledgement that the $8 million figure is "extraordinary," although Ye's team, which is presently believed to include Milo Yiannopoulos, is arguing that it's fair.
The statement points to an alternative dispute resolution in the matter, meaning a neutral third party, or parties, are enlisted to help both sides come to an agreement without having to head to court.
While a number of outlets have posited that Ye's statement means he and/or his team has filed, or is planning to file, a lawsuit against YesJulz, it's worth restating that the key benefit of arbitration as opposed to litigation is that its intent is to reach a settlement in a private (i.e. outside of court) setting.
Milo’s name was previously included in screenshots of alleged email and text exchanges shared by YesJulz. In one alleged message, seen below, Milo appears to refer to a portion of Ye's audience as "obsessive megafans online" who "have developmental disorders."
Earlier this month, Ye shared a statement announcing that YesJulz would no longer be “involved in the [rollout] of Vultures” following alleged “unauthorized” fan activity.
As for Vultures 2, originally slated for release this month, fans were still awaiting official word on an updated release strategy for the trilogy at the time of this writing.