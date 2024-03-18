Ye Responds to YesJulz’s 'Sue Me' Dare, Alleges NDA Violations Are Worth $8 Million

Ye’s team says the “amount in controversy” in connection with the recent drama involving the firing of YesJulz is “in excess of $8 million.”

That’s the figure included in a recently Instagrammed excerpt of presumed legal docs, which follows YesJulz’s recent legal action-related dare. As previously reported, the 1AM Media founder responded to speculation last week with a simple, “Fuck an NDA. Sue me.” In fact, this remark is referenced in the statement shared to IG (and later removed) by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

“[YesJulz] has repeatedly, intentionally, and grossly violated the terms of her Non-Disclosure Agreement with Claimants, including publicly disclosing corporate sales figures, social media strategies, text messages with Ye and management, release plans for the Vultures album, and product designs before release,” the statement read, adding that her behavior was “hurtful, hateful, and destructive.”

Tucked into the statement is an acknowledgement that the $8 million figure is "extraordinary," although Ye's team, which is presently believed to include Milo Yiannopoulos, is arguing that it's fair.