Kanye Cuts Ties With YesJulz Amid 'Vultures' Rollout, Says 'Activity on Her Page and With Our Fans' Was 'Unauthorized'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West took to his Instagram account to announce that he is no longer working with social media personality and talent manager YesJulz.
"We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures," Ye's message, which has since been deleted, read. "All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized."
YesJulz, real name Julieanna Goddard, has been helping to promote Ye's new joint project with Ty Dolla Sign and has been present at several Vultures listening events that have been held in support of the albums. Ye and Ty have since announced that two more Vultures installments are slated to arrive in the near future.
YesJulz has yet to publicly respond to Ye's message.
