YesJulz Recreates LeBron James' Iconic Pool Meme

YesJulz has the internet talking after putting her own spin on one of LeBron James' most iconic viral moments. On Wednesday (July 8), the 36-year-old Miami based influencer posted a photo to X and Instagram showing herself smiling in a red bikini beside an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

“SMILING THROUGH IT ALL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS MY LIFE,” she captioned the photo. The post is an obvious reference to LeBron’s now-infamous "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this my life" meme. At the time, many viewed it as a carefree response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham telling him to "shut up and dribble," per The Atlantic. However, YesJulz's post immediately fueled renewed discussion on social media, where users linked the post to long-standing rumors connecting her to LeBron dating back to 2014, when she worked alongside him through his manager, Maverick Carter, during the Miami Heat era. The influencer has previously and repeatedly denied any romantic relationship with LeBron.