YesJulz Recreates LeBron James' Iconic Pool Meme

YesJulz has the internet talking after putting her own spin on one of LeBron James' most iconic viral moments.
On Wednesday (July 8), the 36-year-old Miami based influencer posted a photo to X and Instagram showing herself smiling in a red bikini beside an infinity pool overlooking the ocean.
“SMILING THROUGH IT ALL CAN'T BELIEVE THIS MY LIFE,” she captioned the photo.
The post is an obvious reference to LeBron’s now-infamous "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this my life" meme.
At the time, many viewed it as a carefree response to Fox News host Laura Ingraham telling him to "shut up and dribble," per The Atlantic.
However, YesJulz's post immediately fueled renewed discussion on social media, where users linked the post to long-standing rumors connecting her to LeBron dating back to 2014, when she worked alongside him through his manager, Maverick Carter, during the Miami Heat era.
The influencer has previously and repeatedly denied any romantic relationship with LeBron.
“I have never in my entire life been alone with LeBron James, period," YesJulz said during a June 2023 Instagram Live. “There is nothing that ever went on there. Clearly, we were friends. I was working in Miami. I was one of the most popular party promoters and throwers in Miami… And obviously, do you think that somebody that’s married would tweet and take pictures with and be around and bring somebody that they’re doing something with around their family and wife?"
At the time, Julz admitted that she briefly dated one of LeBron’s friends but it didn’t work out before addressing LeBron’s wife Savannah.
"I have the utmost respect for Savannah. Love her. I think she's amazing,” Julz said at the time. “They have a beautiful family and I'm really fucking tired of this stain being put on my name."