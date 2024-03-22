YesJulz Prays for Kanye's 'Success and Protection' Amid Legal Threats 'Regardless of the Outcome'

“[Kanye] has not told me he is suing me,” she wrote in another post. “I have not seen HIS signature on the paper. The letter of intent to arbitrate was very clearly written by Milo. Signed by Ye’s lawyer, who is also at the will of Milo. If the suit moves forward and Ye allows it to, sure i may feel different. & i’ll do what needs to be done to defend myself. I have no fear because i’ve done no wrong. Until then, i have compassion and grace for Ye as i know first hand how the people around him move & i feel its only a matter of time before the truth is revealed & he realizes whats truly going on. I pray for his continued success & protection."

The 1AM Media founder had worked with the Yeezy team to help promote March's Vultures 1, Kanye’s joint album with Ty Dolla Sign. The termination was announced in a quickly deleted Instagram Story posted on Ye’s account reading, “We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the role out of Vultures. All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized.”

Another X user argued that Kanye clearly backed the termination and lawsuit, as he announced the firing on his verified page. However, YesJulz pointed out that the post was removed shortly after, suggesting he wasn’t fully on board with the decision.

“Then why was it deleted so fast?” she wrote. “What other posts do you see going up and down that fast? He is not the only one with access to that account.”

After her very public firing, YesJulz took to social media to air her grievances with Yiannopoulos, whom she referred to as “Milo Pedofilist.” She shared multiple screenshots of their purported email exchanges in which Yiannopoulos expressed concern over her live conversations with Kanye fan accounts.

“Ye and I have been listening to your current Twitter spaces,” read one of the messages. “We are willing to meet and reconsider next steps and your future with YZY and as a contractor.”

“Thank you for your email,” YesJulz responded. “As soon as Yeezy is free of pedophilic, sexist, homophobic, racists– I will be more than happy to speak to Ye directly about being a part of the team. Obviously, this means you’d need to quit or be fired.”

YesJulz was ultimately hit with a notice of intent to arbitrate. The document read in part: “Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m. While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due. Hassan from the compliance team will reach out with information about payment. Please not that any further violations will accrue more fine. Because you are being terminated for cause but also because you forgot to sign your contract your termination is effective immediately.”

YesJulz said she began working with Kanye’s team in 2018, providing services for various music, fashion, and philanthropic initiatives. She detailed her work via X and Snapchat, claiming she had spent the past three months working for Ye without a single day off “including Christmas.”