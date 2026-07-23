Drake's NOCTA Manor Retreat: Everything You Need to Know, From Custom Gear to Special Guests

Drake, whose Iceman is still hanging out in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart after nine weeks, was in a NOCTA Manor state of mind again this month. That said, some may be left wondering what, exactly, is this mysterious “NOCTA Manor” anyway? Moreover, why wasn’t I invited? Below, we’ve assembled some answers.

What is NOCTA Manor?

In July of last year, Drake and Nike commemorated the 6 god’s Wireless Festival takeover with the inaugural NOCTA Manor event, billed as an immersive multi-day experience akin to an exclusive (i.e. mere mortals aren’t invited) retreat.

Fast forward to this month, and Drake had embarked on another edition of the star-stacked gathering. While the 2025 retreat was held in Windsor, Drizzy and company opted for a private estate in New Jersey this time around. More specifically, all signs point to NOCTA Manor 2026 having gone down at the Pendry Natirar estate in Somerset County.

Who was in attendance?

2026’s NOCTA Manor retreat welcomed noteworthy guests including (but not limited to) Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Yeat, Devin Booker, Central Cee, and BenDaDonnn. Jagged Edge performed.

NOCTA Manor-branded gear was everywhere

Slippers, sleep masks, pajamas, tea cups, utility carts, and more all featured NOCTA Manor branding this year. “Welcome to NOCTA Manor,” reads a welcome note shown in social media-shared photos from the event. “We have curated a selection of amenities and exclusive pieces specifically for your time with us. We are looking forward to a few days of rest, relaxation, and fun.”

Alex Moss came through with some jewelry

Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss was seen with gift bags at NOCTA Manor 2026, no doubt adding to the envy felt by those whose invitation was presumably lost in the mail.

Iceman gloves were on hand

Given the continued ubiquity of Iceman, not to mention its breakout hit “Janice STFU,” it was only right that Drake and Nike brought a custom glove to the proceedings.

Domenico Formichetti, founder of PDF Channel, was enlisted to lace Drake in a custom, one-of-a-kind silk robe embroidered with a crest on the back reading “NOCTA MANOR MMXXVI.”