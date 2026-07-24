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Former 3-Time MLB World Series Champion Terrance Gore Dead at 34
Sports

3-Time World Series Champion Terrance Gore Dead at 34

From Kansas City Royals hero to Dodgers pinch-running legend, Gore’s unique impact on the modern game goes far beyond his stat line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo168 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white vest. Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform, looking to the side.
Sports

Drake’s Shohei Ohtani Troll Upset Dodgers Locker Room, Says Miguel Rojas

Dodgers players felt Drake disrespected Ohtani with his social media jokes during the World Series.

Mark Elibert260 days ago
Drake is sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling and wearing a beige jacket. A young boy is beside him.
Sports

Drake Shouts Out Toronto Blue Jays Following World Series Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays weren't able to beat the Dodgers, but Drake still thanked the team for "a dream season."

Joe Price265 days ago
Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of the Los Angeles Dodgers (R) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 in game seven of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on November 02, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Sports

Los Angeles Dodgers Fans Tear Gassed During World Series Win Celebration

Authorities released tear gas on fans who were lighting fireworks and throwing bottles.

Trey Alston266 days ago
A man with white hair and glasses, resembling Colonel Sanders, stands near a Toronto Blue Jays logo.
Sports

Man Dressed as Colonel Sanders Taunts Japanese Dodgers Players at World Series

A man dressed as Colonel Sanders stirred superstition during Game 2 of the World Series.

Mark Elibert273 days ago
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TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 24: Drake poses for a photo in the suite during Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Sports

Drake Celebrates 39th Birthday By Supporting Blue Jays at World Series

The Toronto native held down his hometown professional baseball team on Friday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams274 days ago
Dave Roberts and Ice Cube celebrating at a Dodgers event. Roberts wears a "World Series Champions" shirt, Ice Cube has a Dodgers jersey and cap on, holding a mic.
Sports

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Jokes About Blacking Out While Dancing With Ice Cube

Roberts recalls being taken back to his youth while standing next to Ice Cube during his performance at the Dodgers’ World Series championship celebration.

Jose Martinez626 days ago
ted cruz got hit with a can in a parade
Life

Video Shows Ted Cruz Hit by Can of White Claw During Astros' World Series Parade

A man was arrested after he pelted Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in the chest and neck area with a hard seltzer can during the Houston Astros' World Series parade.

Jose Martinez1356 days ago
justin turner covid trophy
Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner Removed From World Series Game After Testing Positive for COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Despite tweeting that he "couldn’t be out there to celebrate" their World Series win, photos and videos showed Tuner returning to the field to do just that. 

Abel Shifferaw2097 days ago
Members of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate 2018 NLCS win.
Sports

L.A. City Council Dragged Over Upcoming Vote Asking MLB to Make Dodgers World Series Champs

Should this really be at the top of their list of priorities?

Jose Martinez2382 days ago
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alex cora fired
Sports

Alex Cora, AJ Hinch, and Carlos Beltrán No Longer Managing Teams Amid Cheating Scandal Revelations (UPDATE)

The Astros were accused of stealing signs from opposing teams en route to winning the 2017 World Series.

Xavier Hamilton2385 days ago
astros sign
Sports

Former Astros Pitcher Says Team Used Cameras to Steal Signs During 2017 Championship Run

Mike Fiers said that his former team used stolen signs to gain an unfair advantage.

Alex Galbraith2447 days ago
Julia Rose
Sports

Julia Rose Talks Flashing Gerrit Cole at World Series: 'We Had It Planned Almost a Year Ago'

Julia Rose, the woman who flashed Astros pitcher Garrit Cole during the World Series talks about the incident and the MLB ban.

Complex Sports2461 days ago

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