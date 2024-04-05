March's Best Jewelry Purchases Like ASAP Rocky's Flag Grill and Luh Tyler's Timmy Turner Chain

Via Icebox & Tetsuya Akiyama

Unfortunately, we don't have our own Cosmo and Wanda to wish for some diamond jewelry that costs six figures. But that doesn't mean it isn't still cool to see the latest creations from some of the best jewelers in the industry like Icebox and Eliantte.





Luh Tyler's Timmy Turner chain wasn't the only memorable new ice from March 2024. ASAP Rocky hit up Japanese jeweler Tetsuya Akiyama for some patriotic grills, Big Sean marked his comeback with a chain from Eliantte, Ja'Marr Chase got some diamond grills from the legendary Johnny Dang, and Jason of Beverly Hills helped the Texas Rangers commemorate their first championship.





Take a closer look at some of this month's best custom jewelry, below.