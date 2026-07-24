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Complex rode along on a two-day odyssey to experience the launch of the Invictus Elixir, which included fitness models, Brooklyn burgers, a celebrity-led workout, and a big-time soccer match.Macklin Stern
Several months after opening up about being in the worst shape of his life, Will Smith took to social media this weekend to share his fitness journey.Brad Callas
The so-called "dry scooping" challenge involves dumping dry pre-workout supplements or protein powders into one's mouth instead of diluting it.Trace William Cowen
Smiley recently appeared in Drake's Instagram Story, mid-workout. Now, the Toronto rapper says he's transformed his life and wants to level-up his career.Alex Nino Gheciu