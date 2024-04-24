According to Taylor Swift's trainer, the tortured poet has an even more torturous workout routine.

In a new interview with Vogue, Swift's trainer Kirk Myers shared his belief that "some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor" if training like the 14-time Grammy Award winner.

"It's tailored," Myers told the magazine. "We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an 'off-season' when she wasn't touring and 'in-season' when she was."

An apt comparison, considering the 34-year-old is in a highly publicized relationship with a Super Bowl-winning professional athlete.

Although Swift's ongoing Eras Tour seems grueling enough, the Dogpound founder insisted that the musician still pushes herself beyond performances by working out "up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day."