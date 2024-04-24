According to Taylor Swift's trainer, the tortured poet has an even more torturous workout routine.
In a new interview with Vogue, Swift's trainer Kirk Myers shared his belief that "some people would probably throw up or have to lay down on the floor" if training like the 14-time Grammy Award winner.
"It's tailored," Myers told the magazine. "We approached her training for the Eras Tour with the mindset like a professional athlete. There was an 'off-season' when she wasn't touring and 'in-season' when she was."
An apt comparison, considering the 34-year-old is in a highly publicized relationship with a Super Bowl-winning professional athlete.
Although Swift's ongoing Eras Tour seems grueling enough, the Dogpound founder insisted that the musician still pushes herself beyond performances by working out "up to six days a week for sometimes two hours a day."
"Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met," Myers said. "It's super-inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts."
He continued, "I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better and faster."
Since Swift generally focuses on "strength and conditioning" during her workouts with Myers, the rest of her physicality is mainly exerted on tour, as she often performs three-hour shows.
"If you've seen the show, you know how intense it is physically," Myers said. "Imagine doing that three, four days in a row and then you finally have a few off days and you're still showing up to gym. That's Taylor."
The Swifties can now watch more of her record-breaking tour on Disney+, where her concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is available to stream.