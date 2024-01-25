50 Cent Addresses 40-Pound Weight Loss and Denies Ozempic Use

50 Cent has spoken out amid speculation over his dramatic weight loss.

The 48-year-old mogul explained in a video posted on Instagram Wednesday that he has lost over 40 pounds by working out—and nothing more. The multihyphenate shared he has gone from 253 pounds down to 210. He also denies rumors of Ozempic use.

"You wanna talk about weight loss?" 50 says in the clip. "I was in the gym, I was working the fuck out, man. And they say it's Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour.