YoungBoy Never Broke Again Couldn’t Quite Hit 24 Push-Ups for His 24th Birthday

In other NBA YoungBoy-related news, J. Cole name-dropped the young rapper on Drake's No. 1 For All the Dogs hit “First Person Shooter.” In the third verse, Cole raps, "I still wanna get me a song with YB/Can't trust everything that you saw on IG/Just know if I diss you, I'd make sure you know that I hit you like I'm on your caller ID"

Recently, rumors spread that Cole dissed YoungBoy on the Lil Yachty track “The Secret Recipe,” which prompted YB to call Cole “a ho” and say he “played it cold like he was gon’ do a feature” for his “Fuck the Industry Pt. 2” track from earlier this year.

Cole’s manager Ibrahim “Ib” Hamad addressed the claims, calling them “cap,” tweeting, "Not sure how y’all heard that cole verse and put that together, impressive."