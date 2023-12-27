Watch Rick Ross Get Clowned By His Girlfriend During Workout Regimen

Rick Ross's girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, got a kick out of him trying to start his workout regimen for the new year.
Earlier this week, Mackey shared a video of the Biggest Boss hitting the weights, and she couldn't help but laugh at his honorable attempt. In the video, Ross can be seen curling a pair of 25-pound dumbbells while wearing an Ice Cube t-shirt. Mackey felt her man wasn't being serious and proceeded to call him out in the video.
"Babe, be for real. Come on, be serious," she said as Ross tried to ignore her and finish his reps. However, that didn't last long, as he couldn't help but respond to his woman.
"A n***a being serious, come on now," Ross said. "You see a n***a bicep, tricep, come on now. This a 25-pounder. I'm doing this shit like it's eight pounds. Kilimanjaro, might get to the top of Kili!"
Ross continued the comedy in the comment section by writing, "kili here we come!" Some of Ross's peers hopped into the comments to send him some inspiration, including Jim Jones, who wrote, "Let's go!"
The Maybach Music Group head honcho has an affinity for Mount Kilimanjaro and has been on a workout journey to get his body right to climb the famous mountain. On the Full Send Podcast last year, Ross first announced he wanted to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, and he reiterated that mission earlier this month when he revealed his trainer will be joining him in Tanzania next year.
"I mentioned on the podcast last year we was climbing to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro," he said in his Instagram Story at the time. "It's official. Early 2024 it's going down. [We're getting in the] best shape of our lives [for this]. Promise I won't fall out on you muthafuckas. Promise. And guess what? I swear Imma wear my watch and if I pull that pin on it, in one hour that helicopter will be there for us."