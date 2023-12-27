Watch Rick Ross Get Clowned By His Girlfriend During Workout Regimen

Rick Ross's girlfriend, Cristina Mackey, got a kick out of him trying to start his workout regimen for the new year.

Earlier this week, Mackey shared a video of the Biggest Boss hitting the weights, and she couldn't help but laugh at his honorable attempt. In the video, Ross can be seen curling a pair of 25-pound dumbbells while wearing an Ice Cube t-shirt. Mackey felt her man wasn't being serious and proceeded to call him out in the video.

"Babe, be for real. Come on, be serious," she said as Ross tried to ignore her and finish his reps. However, that didn't last long, as he couldn't help but respond to his woman.

"A n***a being serious, come on now," Ross said. "You see a n***a bicep, tricep, come on now. This a 25-pounder. I'm doing this shit like it's eight pounds. Kilimanjaro, might get to the top of Kili!"