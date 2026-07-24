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Anthony Barr wearing a varsity jacket walks through a hallway with "SKOL VIKINGS" on the wall.
Sports

Anthony Barr Defends 'Tush Push' Amid Potential Ban: 'It's a Slippery Slope'

The former Vikings linebacker is speaking out about the controversial play as the NFL considers banning it.

Alex Ocho475 days ago
A Vikings football player wearing number 24 performs a flip in the end zone, surrounded by teammates in purple uniforms celebrating.
Sports

Marlon Wayans Reacts to Vikings Recreating ‘White Chicks’ Dance During NFL Game

During a scene in the movie, Marlon and Shawn Wayans have a dance-off with the Vandergeld sisters to Run D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky.”

tara mahadevan593 days ago
Khyree Jackson on the left smiling and looking slightly to the side on a field. Flashing lights on a police car on the right.
Sports

Two People Shot at Vigil for Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson

Jackson and two others were killed in car crash last Saturday morning.

Alex Ocho742 days ago
Khyree Jackson answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on February 29, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Dead at 24

The young cornerback and two others were killed in a car crash in Maryland early Saturday morning.

Alex Ocho750 days ago
A screenshot from the trailer to Robert Eggers' 'The Northman.'
Pop Culture

Alexander Skarsgård and Anya Taylor-Joy Star in First Trailer for Viking Revenge Thriller ‘The Northman’

Robbert Eggers looks to cement his place as one of our most interesting young filmmakers, this time with his brutal Viking epic 'The Northman.'

Joe Price1679 days ago
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Everson Griffen warms up prior to the game against the Chargers
Sports

NFL Player Everson Griffen Says He's Bipolar: "I’m Not Ashamed"

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday, Griffen announced that he’s struggled with bipolar disorder, starting in 2012 with the sudden passing of his mother. 

Brenton Blanchet1694 days ago
titans
Sports

Titans Suspend In-Person Operations After Multiple Players Test Positive for Coronavirus (UPDATE)

The Minnesota Vikings—who played the Titans on Sunday—will also suspend any in-person activities for the safety of all players and personnel. 

Xavier Hamilton2126 days ago
George Floyd's family remembers his life prior to Vikings' season opener.
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Prior to Season Opener Against Packers

The Minnesota Vikings' Gjallarhorn—which signifies the start of every game—was also silenced for the first time since it became a tradition.

Xavier Hamilton2141 days ago
cousins
Sports

Kirk Cousins Says He's Not Worried About Getting Coronavirus: 'If I Die, I Die'

During a recent appearance on the '10 Questions with Kyle Brandt Podcast' from Spotify, Cousins revealed that he's not worried about contracting the virus. 

Xavier Hamilton2153 days ago
Brad Rempel
Sports

Vikings Wide Receiver Cayleb Jones Arrested on Theft and Domestic Assault Allegations

In one of the strangest stories of this year's NFL offseason, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Cayleb Jones got into a nude, bloody fight with his brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Zay Jones. Now, Cayleb has landed in a troubling situation again.

Aaron C. Mansfield2887 days ago
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pratt
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt's 'Cowboy Ninja Viking' Has Been Delayed by Universal

Michelle MacLaren, who previously worked on 'Game of Thrones,' was set to make her feature directorial debut with the Chris Pratt-starring action film.

Joe Price2909 days ago
Randy Moss hall of fame induction
Sports

Randy Moss Honors Police Brutality Victims During His Hall of Fame Induction

During his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss wore a tie with the names of a dozen victims of police brutality.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2912 days ago
Adidas Football Stars Discuss Gifting Yeezys to Teammates, Super Bowl Predictions & More
Sports

Adidas Football Stars Discuss Gifting Yeezys to Teammates, Super Bowl Predictions & More

Complex News' Pierce Simpson chopped it up with a few football stars and got their Super Bowl LII predictions.

Complex3093 days ago
Pat Shurmur
Sports

Pat Shurmur Named the Next Head Coach of New York Giants

Pat Shurmur will be given another shot as an NFL head coach.

Jose Martinez3106 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Brett Favre Receives Dad Jeans Statue From Wrangler as NFL Hall of Fame Induction Gift

Wrangler created a life-sized leg statue for Brett Favre with images of him from his NFL career.

Dana Scott3637 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Sports

Vikings Use a Photo of Adrian Peterson to Promote "Family Day" at Training Camp

Vikings use a photo of Adrian Peterson to promote "Family Day" at training camp

Brett Pollakoff4010 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Actor From 'Game of Thrones' Lifts 1,400+ lb. Log, Avoids Blowing Out Sphincter

Hafthor Bjornsson who plays 'The Mountain' on Game of Thrones, breaks a world record by lifting a 1,433 lb. log.

Gavin Evans4190 days ago

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