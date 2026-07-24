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crazy taxi
Pop Culture

Sega Working on New Games for Classic Titles Like 'Crazy Taxi,' 'Streets of Rage,' and More

In a statement, Sega's CEO pointed to the recent boom in popularity of its 'Sonic' franchise as the inspiration behind this latest endeavor.

Trace William Cowen960 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077
Pop Culture

'Cyberpunk 2077' Developer Apologizes for Disappointing Console Performance and Glitches (UPDATE)

CD Projekt Red's much-anticipated 'Cyberpunk 2077' is finally here, and perhaps unsurprisingly the game has come in incredibly hot with plenty of glitches. 

Joe Price2053 days ago
PlayStation
Pop Culture

PlayStation 5 Projected Launch Plans and Price Could Be Affected Due to COVID-19

The heavily anticipated console might receive a price change due to COVID-19.

Jordan Rose2291 days ago
Gamestop
Pop Culture

GameStop Claims It's an 'Essential' Retailer That Should Stay Open During Coronavirus Outbreak

GameStop may be stretching things a little by reportedly arguing that it's an "essential" business.

Gavin Evans2319 days ago
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The 2K Sports logo
Sports

2K and NFL Partner to Produce Multiple Future Video Games

The NFL and 2K have announced a new partnership.

Gavin Evans2329 days ago
amazon
Life

Amazon Reportedly Building Cloud Gaming Service

Streaming technology has come so far in recent years, it makes sense that cloud-based gaming services are becoming increasingly appealing.

Joe Price2753 days ago
Soulja Boy
Music

Soulja Boy Wants His Own 'Fortnite' and 'Overwatch' Esports Teams

Soulja Boy tells TMZ he wants his own Esports teams ASAP.

Gavin Evans2777 days ago
fortnite
Life

'Fortnite' Addiction Has Some Parents Sending Their Kids to Video Game Rehab

'Fortnite' addiction has some kids so hooked that their parents have sent them to gaming rehab.

Gavin Evans2791 days ago
Drake Scooter Braun
Music

Drake and Scooter Braun Purchase Ownership Stake in eSports Brand 100 Thieves

The Toronto rapper and manager will serve as strategic advisors for the young company, founded by former professional gamer Matt “Nadeshot” Haag.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2833 days ago
A gamer plays the video game 'Fortnite: Battle Royale'
Pop Culture

'Fortnite' Developers Sued for Copyright Infringement Over Battle Royale Mode

PUBG Corp. is suing Epic Games over copyright infringement.

Gavin Evans2979 days ago
Kingdom Hearts 3
Pop Culture

'Kingdom Hearts III' to Include 'Wreck-It Ralph' Summon

It should be coming out later this year.

Joshua Espinoza2990 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Next Nintendo Console Will Reportedly Bring Back Videogame Cartridges

Videogame cartridges are reportedly making a comeback in Nintendo's next console.

Debbie Encalada3613 days ago
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Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here Are the Top 10 Video Games to Check Out for June

Here are the top 10 video games you should cop in June.

Elizabeth King3707 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Here Are the Top 10 FPS Games Dropping in 2016

Get ready for Overwatch, Doom, and a new Call of Duty.

Claire Landsbaum3815 days ago

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