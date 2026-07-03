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Meek Mill wearing a cap and chain necklaces, standing against a wooden background.
Music

Meek Mill Accuses Label of Telling People Not to Play His Music Because He ‘Went Indy'

The rapper says the powers that be may be blocking his music and bookings after going indie.

Mark Elibert82 days ago
Armie Hammer wearing headphones and a cap sits in front of a microphone, with framed portraits in the background.
Pop Culture

Armie Hammer Says His Career Is Recovering: ‘The Worm Is Turning'

The 38-year-old was out of the spotlight following sexual assault allegations that surfaced in 2021.

Alex Ocho561 days ago
Myha'la Herrold (Harper Stern, left) touches Marisa Abela (Yasmin Kara-Hanani, right) while outside what appears to be a coffee shop.
Pop Culture

'Industry' Co-Creators Explain Why HBO Was Skeptical About Season 3's 'Gruesome' Death

Now that HBO's major television drama wrapped up its third season in September 2024, series co-creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay spoke to Complex about why the character who died was "the perfect person" and more.

William Goodman655 days ago
Kit Harington at HBO's "Industry" Season 3 Premiere.
Pop Culture

Kit Harington Opens Up About Hating Himself Before Getting Sober

The 'Industry' actor said he used to "literally despise myself and not be proud of anything I'd done."

Jose Martinez704 days ago
Myha'la (left) and Marisa Abela (right) stand in front of a red backdrop.
Pop Culture

Why Season 3 of ‘Industry’ is Poised for Success: “We Caught Lightning In a Bottle”

We caught up with ‘Industry’ stars Myha’la and Marisa Abela about the upcoming third season, adding Kit Harington to the mix, European trips, and more.

Jacob Kramer707 days ago
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Marisa Abela and Amy Winehouse
Pop Culture

‘Back to Black’ Biopic Shares First Look of ‘Industry’ Star Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse

The Sam Taylor-Johnson-directed Amy Winehouse biopic has cast 'Industry' star Marisa Abela to play the late singer, with the film distributed by Focus Features.

Brad Callas1281 days ago
Ken Leung INDUSTRY
Pop Culture

Ken Leung Talks 'Industry' and Eric Tao's Big Episode

'Industry' actor Ken Leung talks about episode 4's focus on Eric, working alongside Myha'la Herrod, starring on Netflix's Avatar show, and more.

William Goodman1425 days ago
Meek Mill is pictured at an event
Music

Meek Mill Offers $10M Bet to ‘Corporate’ Industry People Who Doubted Him: ‘Y’all Said I Was Over at Least 5 Times’

Meek Mill says he's found out recently that some industry people had been doubting him behind closed doors, despite such people being "washed."

Trace William Cowen1429 days ago
Industry HBO Interview Season 2
Pop Culture

‘Industry’ Creators Talk Making One of the Best TV Episodes of 2022

'Industry' creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay spoke to Complex about Season 2 of the HBO show and how they created the second episode's killer ending.

William Goodman1439 days ago
Benny the Butcher attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center
Music

Benny the Butcher to People Concerned Def Jam Deal Will Compromise His Work: ‘Y’all Gotta Use Y’all F*cking Brains’

Last month Benny the Butcher inked a record deal with Def Jam, and now the rapper has addressed concerns from some fans that he’s about to sell out.

Joe Price1660 days ago
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Julie Greenwald, Kevin Liles, and Max Lousada are pictured
Music

Warner Music Group Has Acquired 300 Entertainment; Roster Includes Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion, and More

In a statement, 300 co-founder and industry mogul Lyor Cohen said the newly announced acquisition left the influential company “in good hands."

Trace William Cowen1674 days ago
nas
Music

Lil Nas X Addresses Homophobic Comments About “Industry Baby” Video: ‘Y’all Hate Gay People’

Boyce Watkins, who earlier this year promoted anti-vaxxer ideas, shared a lengthy homophobic statement in reaction to Lil Nas X's latest single.

Trace William Cowen1817 days ago
Lil Nas X on Kanye West "Out-of-Body" Meeting, Nicki Minaj Needing Space and Kiss at BET Awards | 36
Music

Lil Nas X Talks 'Out-of-Body' Experience in Studio With Kanye West, Giving Nicki Minaj Space, and BET Awards Kiss

Following the arrival of his new Kanye West-assisted track “Industry Baby,” Lil Nas X linked up with Complex News’ Speedy Morman for a new interview.

Joe Price1820 days ago
a24
Pop Culture

A24 Reportedly Floated Around $3 Billion Offer Price for Company

The ultra-popular television and film studio A24 was reportedly on the market for nearly $3 billion at one point while talking to several possible buyers.

Jordan Rose1830 days ago

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