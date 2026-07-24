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Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi
Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.
Simu Liu Says Script Draft for Film Adaptation of ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Is Done
Liu gave an update on the long-awaited film adaptation of the 2012 cult classic video game.
New 'Street Fighter' Movie Moving Forward as Legendary Strikes Rights Deal
After acquiring the film and TV rights to the iconic video game franchise 'Street Fighter,' Legendary Entertainment is now shepherding an in-development movie.
'BioShock' Movie Adaptation Being Developed at Netflix
An adaptation of the popular video game series 'BioShock' is in the works, and this time the film is being handled by streaming giant Netflix.
Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Star in First 'Uncharted' Trailer
The 'Uncharted' film is finally due to arrive in February, and ahead of its release, PlayStation Productions has unleashed the first trailer.
Watch the 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Trailer
The first trailer for the Simon McQuoid-directed reboot of 'Mortal Kombat' is here, and it's just as violent as fans of the series have come to expect.
‘Mortal Kombat’ Director Details What Fans Can Expect From Reboot’s Fatalities and Gore
'Mortal Kombat' is getting another film adaptation this year, and it sounds as though it's going to be a lot more faithful than previous attempts.
Oscar Isaac Cast as Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie
Sony's 'Metal Gear Solid' adaptation, which has long been in development hell since it was first teased in 2006, has finally found its Solid Snake.
Ryan Reynolds Lives in a Video Game in New 'Free Guy' Trailer
Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery in the new sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy' from 'Stranger Things' director Shawn Levy.
'Sonic the Hedgehog' On Track To Make Over $60 Million During Opening Weekend (UPDATE)
Despite a relatively mixed critical response, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has gotten off to a remarkably strong start at the box office.
Here's What Critics Are Saying About 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik
After a lengthy delay that saw a redesign of its titular character, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' is almost in theaters.
See a Trailer for Netflix-Bound ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution,’ CGI Remake of Franchise’s First Film
The CGI remake of 1998's 'Pokémon: The First Movie' will hit Netflix next month.
Characters in 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Reboot Revealed
'Mortal Kombat' is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Delayed Until 2020 After Director Vows to Fix Creepy Character Design
'Sonic' fans are getting the justice they wanted.
Sonic Live-Action Movie Character Model Appears to Have Leaked (UPDATE)
Spoiler: He's blue.
Bizarrely Jacked Sonic the Hedgehog Has Fans Worried About Live-Action Movie
Sonic the Hedgehog is looking like he's about to ink a Tapout sponsorship deal and post 8 gym selfies a day using the #SunsOutGunsOut tag.