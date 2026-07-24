Video Game Movies

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Donald Glover in a mint green suit, smiling at a microphone on stage.
Pop Culture

Donald Glover Joins 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' as Yoshi

Issa Rae and Luis Guzman are among the newly announced additions to the sequel.

Alex Ocho138 days ago
Simu Liu in a black suit, standing against a blue curtain backdrop, looking confident.
Pop Culture

Simu Liu Says Script Draft for Film Adaptation of ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Is Done

Liu gave an update on the long-awaited film adaptation of the 2012 cult classic video game.

Alex Ocho279 days ago
In this photo taken on August 12, 2017, a visitor plays the original 1980s Capcom classic Street Fighter, the precursor to the highly successful Street Fighter II sequel and later follow-ups.
Pop Culture

New 'Street Fighter' Movie Moving Forward as Legendary Strikes Rights Deal

After acquiring the film and TV rights to the iconic video game franchise 'Street Fighter,' Legendary Entertainment is now shepherding an in-development movie.

Jose Martinez1209 days ago
Bioshock image for news story about movie
Pop Culture

'BioShock' Movie Adaptation Being Developed at Netflix

An adaptation of the popular video game series 'BioShock' is in the works, and this time the film is being handled by streaming giant Netflix.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1622 days ago
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland in a screenshot from the 'Uncharted' movie trailer.
Pop Culture

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg Star in First 'Uncharted' Trailer

The 'Uncharted' film is finally due to arrive in February, and ahead of its release, PlayStation Productions has unleashed the first trailer. 

Joe Price1739 days ago
Advertisement
Mortal Kombat
Pop Culture

Watch the 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot Trailer

The first trailer for the Simon McQuoid-directed reboot of 'Mortal Kombat' is here, and it's just as violent as fans of the series have come to expect.

Joe Price1984 days ago
mortal kombat
Pop Culture

‘Mortal Kombat’ Director Details What Fans Can Expect From Reboot’s Fatalities and Gore

'Mortal Kombat' is getting another film adaptation this year, and it sounds as though it's going to be a lot more faithful than previous attempts.

Joe Price2017 days ago
Oscar Isaac
Pop Culture

Oscar Isaac Cast as Solid Snake in 'Metal Gear Solid' Movie

Sony's 'Metal Gear Solid' adaptation, which has long been in development hell since it was first teased in 2006, has finally found its Solid Snake.

Joe Price2060 days ago
rr
Pop Culture

Ryan Reynolds Lives in a Video Game in New 'Free Guy' Trailer

Ryan Reynolds stars alongside Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, and Joe Keery in the new sci-fi comedy 'Free Guy' from 'Stranger Things' director Shawn Levy.

Trace William Cowen2120 days ago
Jim Carrey
Pop Culture

'Sonic the Hedgehog' On Track To Make Over $60 Million During Opening Weekend (UPDATE)

Despite a relatively mixed critical response, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' has gotten off to a remarkably strong start at the box office.

Joe Price2352 days ago
Advertisement
Jim Carrey Sonic premiere
Pop Culture

Here's What Critics Are Saying About 'Sonic the Hedgehog' and Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik

After a lengthy delay that saw a redesign of its titular character, 'Sonic the Hedgehog' is almost in theaters.

Joe Price2355 days ago
Pokemon trailer
Pop Culture

See a Trailer for Netflix-Bound ‘Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution,’ CGI Remake of Franchise’s First Film

The CGI remake of 1998's 'Pokémon: The First Movie' will hit Netflix next month.

Joshua Espinoza2377 days ago
general view of the atmosphere at the unleashing of Warner Bros.' "Mortal Kombat Legacy".
Pop Culture

Characters in 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Reboot Revealed

'Mortal Kombat' is slated to hit theaters on March 5, 2021.

Jose Martinez2503 days ago
Advertisement
sonic
Pop Culture

Bizarrely Jacked Sonic the Hedgehog Has Fans Worried About Live-Action Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog is looking like he's about to ink a Tapout sponsorship deal and post 8 gym selfies a day using the #SunsOutGunsOut tag.

Trace William Cowen2784 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App