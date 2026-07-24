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Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

Tom Hardy Admits to Taking Sneakers From Movie Sets: 'That's the Law'

The 'Venom' star revealed that when it comes to sneakers on set, it's: 'Anything Tommy touches, Tommy takes.'

tara mahadevan628 days ago
Juno Temple attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Star Juno Temple in Talks for 'Venom 3'

Juno Temple, known for playing Keeley Jones in the Apple TV+ hit 'Ted Lasso,' is reportedly nearing a deal to join the cast of 'Venom 3' in a leading role.

Jose Martinez1192 days ago
Actor Tom Hardy arrives for Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Venom"
Pop Culture

Sony Confirms It’s Making ‘Venom 3’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel

On Monday at CinemaCon, Sony Pictures confirmed that sequels to both 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' and 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'​​​​​​​ are on the way.

Joe Price1551 days ago
NBC Washington piece on man who was found dead with 124 snakes in his home.
Life

Autopsy Finds Man Who Lived in Home With 124 Snakes Died From Snake Bite

It was later determined that the man, who was found dead in his Maryland home with over 100 snakes, was killed by accidental snake envenomation.

Jose Martinez1563 days ago
Little Simz (credit: Lola & Pani)
Music

Tom Hardy Asked Little Simz To Remix "Venom" For The 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Soundtrack

According to a recent interview with director Andy Serkis, it was famed UK rap fan Tom Hardy who suggested the track and ultimately made it all happen.

James Keith1754 days ago
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Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Pop Culture

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Grosses $90M, Scores Biggest Opening Weekend of Pandemic Era

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' scored the biggest opening weekend since 2019's 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,' grossing $90 million at the box office.

Brad Callas1756 days ago
tom-hardy
Pop Culture

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ on Track for Massive $70 Million Opening Weekend

The film’s success is a sign that audiences are ready to go back to the movies, and bodes well for upcoming releases like 'Dune' and 'No Time Ti​​​​o Die.'

Brenton Blanchet1757 days ago
last-one-standing-em-venom
Music

Eminem Joins Skylar Grey, Polo G, and Mozzy for 'Venom 2' Track "Last One Standing"

What would a Tom Hardy-starring 'Venom' be without new music from Slim Shady? For this 'Carnage' cut, Em joins frequent collaborator Skylar Grey.

Trace William Cowen1759 days ago
andy-serkis
Pop Culture

Andy Serkis Talks About the Possibility of Spider-Man and Venom Meeting in a Future Movie

While doing an interview about 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage" with IGN, Andy Serkis talked about Spider-Man and Venom eventually meeting in a future movie.

Jordan Rose1775 days ago
carnage
Pop Culture

'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' Will Now Be Released Earlier Than Expected

After committing to a mid-October premiere date for 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage,' Sony Pictures has brought forward the release of the film by two weeks.

Joe Price1783 days ago
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tom-hardy
Pop Culture

Here’s What Tom Hardy Had to Say About a Spider-Man and Venom Crossover

In a new interview, 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' star Tom Hardy talked about the possibility of Venom and Spider-Man meeting up on the big screen.

Jordan Rose1809 days ago
kevin-feige
Pop Culture

Watch Kevin Feige Talk All Things Phase 4 MCU, From Possible 'Venom' Appearance to 'Black Panther 2'

In a new interview regarding the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige has offered a few teases of what fans can expect from Phase 4.

Joe Price1839 days ago
A King Cobra is displayed to the public at Noah's Ark Zoo Farm.
Life

Venomous Snake on the Loose After Slithering Away From North Carolina Home

The Raleigh Police Department alerted residents early Tuesday morning that a venomous zebra cobra escaped its owner's home, and was still on the loose.

Jose Martinez1851 days ago
venom
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

The Andy Serkis-directed 'Venom' sequel stars Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, the latter of whom is aboard the feature in the part of Carnage.

Trace William Cowen1902 days ago

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