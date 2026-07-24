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Latest Stories
Sports
Venezuela Fury Breaks Silence on Teen Marriage Backlash: ‘I Ain’t Bothered’
On ‘This Morning,’ Tyson Fury’s 16-year-old daughter breaks her silence on marrying at 16, online criticism and standing by her husband, Noah Price.
Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago
Pop Culture
Tyson Fury’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Venezuela Weds Noah Price in Isle of Man Chapel
The eldest daughter of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury walked the aisle in a white lace fishtail gown, a 50-foot train, and a pair of Crocs.
Mark Elibert70 days ago