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From MC Hammer's KFC commercial to Uncle Murda's Pawn Rite ad, here are 12 of the worst commercials starring rappers.Jessica Mckinney
In preparation for the release of VH1's 'The Breaks,' we're looking back at all the obstacles and struggles rappers had to face in hip-hop’s early days.Paul Cantor
25 Songs To Soundtrack Your Snow DayAaron Zorgel
From classic streetwear to custom couture gowns, Teyana Taylor can pull anything off. These 10 looks show her style evolution throughout her career.Mike DeStefano