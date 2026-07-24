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Dean Cain Says Anyone Questioning Great American State Fair Numbers is 'Anti-American'
Pop Culture

Dean Cain Claps Back at Great American State Fair ‘Haters’

The former 'Superman' actor battled critics over ‘empty’ fairgrounds, canceled concerts and what the Great American State Fair really looked like.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Vanilla Ice's Freedom 250 Concert Canceled in DC Due to Non-Existent 'Inclement Weather'
Pop Culture

Vanilla Ice Gets Iced Out as Great American State Fair Concert Is Canceled

Weather reports pointed to scattered storms, organizers cited 'inclement weather' and Vanilla Ice's Freedom 250 concert disappeared from the schedule just hours before showtime.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
Four States Bow Out of Great American State Fair
Pop Culture

Great American State Fair Hits New Snag as Six States Sit Out

Costs, controversy and a chaotic lineup: why multiple states are sitting out the National Mall mega-fair.

Bernadette Giacomazzo44 days ago
US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on May 20, 2026. Trump is heading to New London, Connecticut, to deliver the commencement address to the US Coast Guard Academy's 2026 graduating class.
Life

Donald Trump Dubs Himself the 'GOAT,' Bashes 'Third Rate Artists' for Freedom 250 Exits

Trump announced plans to "give a major speech" in light of artists denouncing Freedom 250 performances.

Jaelani Turner-Williams56 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 16: Vanilla Ice performs during halftime between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Minneapo
Music

Vanilla Ice Stays in for Freedom 250, Says He'd Play for Biden or Putin

Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, and others have walked away from the divisive concert series.

Mark Elibert57 days ago
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Rapper Forgiato Blow and Amber Rose dressed in casual, stylish clothing sit in a convertible. Close-up shows a "Make America Great Again" hat and a chain necklace
Music

People Are Roasting Amber Rose-Featuring "Trump Trump Baby" Music Video That Played at RNC (UPDATE)

Rose spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday before the music video played on the screens.

Complex Staff738 days ago
Vanilla Ice in a casual setting wearing a white shirt and hat, next to Madonna in a glamorous black dress at an event
Music

Vanilla Ice Talks Madonna Breakup After ‘Sex’ Book: ‘She Made Me Look Like the Biggest Fool on the Planet’

Madonna's controversial and explicit book, released alongside her 'Erotica' album, ultimately led to the relationship's demise.

Alex Ocho771 days ago
Music

Vanilla Ice Headling Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago Looked Exactly As Dull As You Think It Would

The "Ice Ice Baby" rapper rang in 2024 at the private club of twice-impeached president Donald Trump.

Jaelani Turner-Williams936 days ago
Music

Vanilla Ice on the ‘Many Times’ He Chilled With Pablo Escobar: ‘We’d Go Out and Race Boats, We Were Always on Boats’

The rapper thought Escobar—who he called a "great" person—and the Cocaine Cowboys were simply "businessmen."

tara mahadevan949 days ago
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Music

Vanilla Ice Says 2Pac Called Him One of the 'Great Ones,' Claims He Knows 'Too Much' About Rapper's Murder

Ice also said he wasn't surprised that Pac was ultimately murdered.

Mark Elibert963 days ago
Screenshot of Mario Johnson from 'The Art of Dialogue' interview.
Music

Former Vanilla Ice Collaborator Tells His Side of the Story in "Ice Ice Baby" Dispute: 'He Lies So Much'

Mario Johnson, a friend of Suge Knight, explained why he and former collaborator Vanilla Ice had a falling out and why he thinks "he's a liar."

Jose Martinez1508 days ago
Trump, pictured here assumedly saying "no thanks" to a Vanilla Ice concert.
Life

Vanilla Ice Played Maskless Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Party Trump Didn't Even Attend

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida put on a New Year's Eve party last night that saw Vanilla Ice perform, but Trump himself didn't even show up.

Joe Price2031 days ago
Dave Franco attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Will Play Vanilla Ice in Biopic, Likens Film to James Franco's 'Disaster Artist'

Dave Franco discusses playing Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic and compared the film to his brother James' portrayal of Tommy Wiseau in 'The Disaster Artist.'

Jose Martinez2194 days ago
ice
Music

Vanilla Ice to Perform at Independence Day Throwback Event in Texas Despite COVID-19 Spike (UPDATE)

In a statement shared to his Instagram, Ice said "we didn't have coronavirus" in the '90s. He also erroneously said that cell phones and computers didn't exist.

Trace William Cowen2215 days ago
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vanilla ice
Music

Fraudulent Music Festival Gives Fyre Fest a Run for Its Money

XO Music Festival stared Fyre Fest square in the eyes, said "Hold my beer," then proceeded to fyre up the f*ckery. With Vanilla Ice listed as an alleged headliner, where else could they possibly have gone wrong?

Trace William Cowen2935 days ago
Ryan Lochte appears on 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Sports

Ryan Lochte Getting Advice From Vanilla Ice During Time on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Ryan Lochte has turned to Vanilla Ice for advice about his personal life during his time on 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Gavin Evans3583 days ago

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