Vanilla Ice Says 2Pac Called Him One of the 'Great Ones,' Claims He Knows 'Too Much' About Rapper's Murder

Ice claimed in addition to the Quad Recording Studios shooting in 1993 and the Las Vegas drive-by in 1996, Pac was involved in two other shootings that weren't life-threatening that very few people know about. According to Ice, he has to watch what he says as he knows too much about Pac's death.

"How can a guy have all these bullets flying at him and still, you know what I'm saying? It's a crazy story, and I got to really watch what I say on all this because I do know too much," Ice said. "I'm not going to elaborate fair enough, so I let that unfold, and I'm glad it's unfolding, and I'm glad that some justice may be getting done, but it ain't going to bring him back, bro, and we lost a great person because of greed, money, power. We lost a great poet."