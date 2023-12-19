Vanilla Ice on the ‘Many Times’ He Chilled With Pablo Escobar: ‘We’d Go Out and Race Boats, We Were Always on Boats’

Vanilla Ice and Pablo Escobar were friends.

In a new interview with VladTV, the 56-year-old described how he hung out with the drug kingpin and the Cocaine Cowboys "many, many times" in the '90s at his home on Star Island in Miami Beach, though didn’t know exactly who Escobar was or what he did.

“We were all friends. ... They would land helicopters in my house constantly, on Star Island," he said around the 51:20 minute mark above. “Come into my house, I had food just for them in the refrigerators. … They would take me in the helicopter, we'd go to these great events and race boats and look at all the cool stuff that they were making. And I never questioned, we didn’t have Google. I don’t know who these people are. I thought they were businessmen. They like to race boats like I did.”

When asked what Pablo was like in person, Ice described him as being “great.”