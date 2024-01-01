Vanilla Ice Headlines Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve Party at Mar-a-Lago

Vanilla Ice later stood by his appearance in a press statement, claiming that it wasn't "about politics at all."

“The New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago was awesome. We danced we celebrated. We had a great time. It was a very classy event at a beautiful Palm Beach landmark," he said. "Everyone was cleared from Covid test prior to the event. I think everyone just wants to get out and dance and have fun. We’ve all been marinating, trapped in our houses. It’s not about politics at all. This is about dancing and enjoying New Year’s. And I wish everyone a very happy new year.”