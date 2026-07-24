Urban Outfitters

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Style

Tierra Whack’s One-of-a-Kind Wardrobe is Now Available to Rent on Nuuly

In partnership with Nuuly, the rapper-singer has unveiled statement pieces from her personal closet.

Jaelani Turner-Williams884 days ago
Rolling Loud models are seen wearing new pieces
Style

Rolling Loud and Urban Outfitters Partner for New Limited Edition Merch Collection

The collection's launch comes one day ahead of the kickoff of Rolling Loud Miami 2022, which recently added Kid Cudi to its lineup after Ye dropped out.

Trace William Cowen1465 days ago
Vote T shirts
Style

Best 'Vote' T-shirts to Buy Right Now

From the Joe Biden ‘Believe in Better’ capsule to Sean John’s ‘Vote or Die!” T-shirt, here are the best ‘vote’ shirts to buy right now.

Mike DeStefano2116 days ago
supreme
Style

Supreme, Kith, OVO, and More Retailers Close Stores to Help Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Nike, Opening Ceremony, and Urban Outfitters are also among the major retail players to have announced temporary closures.

Trace William Cowen2322 days ago
Jay Z Resonable Doubt Merch Urban Outfitters
Style

Jay Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' Merch Hits Urban Outfitters

The collection was made in collaboration with Roc-A-Fella co-founder Kareem "Biggs" Burke.

Joshua Espinoza3175 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Is Dropping a Limited Edition 'Luv Is Rage 2' Cassette Featuring New Songs

Lil Uzi Vert's cassette version of 'Luv Is Rage 2' will be exclusive to Urban Outfitters.

Trace William Cowen3180 days ago
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Style

Exclusive: Celebrate the Life of 2Pac With This New Merch Collection

Urban Outfitters will exclusively release The 2Pac Forever Collection.

jessielmorris3544 days ago
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Style

Nautica and Urban Outfitters Team Up With Lil Yachty on Their Collaboration Collection

Nautica and Urban Outfitters grab Lil Yachty to model their collaboration collection full of '90s nostalgia.

jessielmorris3550 days ago
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Sneakers

The Best 4th of July Sneaker Sales This Weekend

These are the best 4th of July sneaker sales for 2016.

Riley Jones3675 days ago
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Pop Culture

Why you should take cultural appropriation seriously

We need to talk about Justin Bieber’s dreadlocks.

Elizabeth King3764 days ago
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Style

Urban Outfitters Stores Will Soon Sell Pizza

The retailer plans to open pizza shops inside some of its stores.

Erica Euse3904 days ago
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Music

Urban Outfitters Is Bringing Tapes Back for "Cassette Store Day"

Along with retro cassette players, the store will sell exclusive tapes from Run The Jewels, Halsey and more.

jessielmorris3937 days ago
Style

Urban Outfitters Decides To Pay Up After Being Called Out By Halifax Artists

Urban Outfitters asked a writer and photographer to produce content without pay to accompany their Halifax store's grand opening.

court_tothe_ney4085 days ago

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