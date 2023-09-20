Best Style Releases This Week: Awake NY, Moncler x Pharrell Williams, and More

Awake NY

Fall is officially here, which means that the chilly temperatures are here to stay. That means it's time to make sure that your closet is full of stylish pieces that will keep you warm when you step outside, whether that's cozy sweats or the perfect puffer coat.

Highlights this week include the latest from Awake NY including a capsule with Tommy Hilfiger, Moncler's latest collab with Pharrell Williams, denim Crocs from Levi's with Sashiko stitching, and more.

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below.

