Best Style Releases This Week: Awake NY, Moncler x Pharrell Williams, and More

From Awake NY Fall 2023 to Moncler x Pharrell Williams, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Sep 20, 2023
Awake NY

Fall is officially here, which means that the chilly temperatures are here to stay. That means it's time to make sure that your closet is full of stylish pieces that will keep you warm when you step outside, whether that's cozy sweats or the perfect puffer coat. 

Highlights this week include the latest from Awake NY including a capsule with Tommy Hilfiger, Moncler's latest collab with Pharrell Williams, denim Crocs from Levi's with Sashiko stitching, and more. 

Take a closer look at all of this week's best style releases below. 

Photography by Angelo Baque / Via Awake NY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Awake NY flagship store and awakenyclothing.com
Price: $20-$499

Awake NY has released the first pieces from its Fall 2023 collection. Among them are standouts like collared wool varsity jackets with chenille logo patches, zip-up hoodies with rhinestone branding hits, and graphic T-shirts made in collaboration with Bruce Lee's estate. Awake NY has also debuted its latest collab with Tommy Hilfiger that includes co-branded T-shirts with the iconic Tommy flag across the chest and a puffer jacket sublimated with an image of the New York City skyline and Statue of Liberty. 

Moncler x Pharrell Williams

Via Moncler

Release Date: Sept. 22
Where to Buy It: Moncler.com and select Moncler boutiques
Price: TBD

Pharrell Williams' latest collaboration with Moncler makes its retail debut later this week. The glamping-inspired capsule is meant to be as functional as it is stylish. Pieces include diamond-quilted puffer vests, convertible trousers, blankets that double as capes, jackets with utility pockets and zip-off sleeves, and more. 

Noah x Puma

Via Noah

Release Date: Sept. 21
Where to Buy It: Noah NY flagship store, noahny.com, and other select retailers
Price: TBD

Noah's latest work with Puma is hitting stores later this week. The second season of the partnership features '70-inspired items like French terry quarter zip hoodies, plaid shorts, knitted headbands, Pro Star sneakers, and more.

Billionaire Boys Club x Clarks

Via BBC ICECREAM

Release Date: Sept. 19
Where to Buy It: BBC stores, bbcicecream.com, and other select retailers
Price: $200

Billionaire Boys Club is the latest brand to put its twist on the classic Clarks Wallabee. Dark green, off white, and orange colorways will all be up for grabs. Each is covered in BBC's iconic Diamond & Dollar print. The orange pair will be a BBC exclusive. 

Urban Outfitters Hispanic Heritage

Via Urban Outfitters

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: urbanoutfitters.com and select Urban Outfitters stores
Price: $40-$250

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Urban Outfitters has partnered with eight Hispanic creators across fashion, art, music, and culinary for special apparel collections. Designs from Chef Paola Velez, Rebecca Maria, Peralta Project, Porto’s Bakery & Cafe, Hermanos Koumori, Pangea Sound, Guava LA, and Bueno will be available. Items include from airbrushed graphic T-shirts, work jackets with chainstitched details, and soccer jerseys. 

Louis Vuitton

Via Louis Vuitton

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com
Price: $220-$5,900

Louis Vuitton has just release its Fall 2024 men's collection. Pieces include khaki green Keepalls, red epi leather Polochon bags, denim carpenter pants with monogram panels, quilted monogram vests, and more. The collection was designed by the Louis Vuitton Studio Prêt-à-Porter Homme as a standalone proposal prior to the debut show of Men’s Creative Director Pharrell Williams in June 2023.

Gramicci x F/CE

Via Gramicci

Release Date: Sept. 22
Where to Buy It: gramicci.com and other select retailers
Price: TBD

Gramicci has collaborated with Japanese brand F/CE on a collection of functional-yet-stylish outdoor apparel. Items like a padded blouson and track pants are made using a water repellent synthetic fiber that looks like cotton. Accessories are crafted using US 500D CORDURA fabric, which is exclusive to F/CE.

Levi's x Crocs

Via Levi's

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Levi.com, crocs.com, the Levi’s app, and select Levi’s stores
Price: $70-$85

Levi's has collaborated with Crocs on three pairs of clogs. The All-Terrain Clogs are available in light wash and dark wash denim options. They have been elevated with denim uppers covered in Sashiko stitching. Traditional Levi's details like a red tab and button shank hardware. Each also comes with three Japanese-inspired Jibbitz. The two brands also crafted a pair of classic rubber clogs featured a tie-dye pattern nodding to the Shibori dyeing technique and Jibbitz referencing the Levi's archive. 

Beats x Mowalola

Via Beats

Release Date: Sept. 21
Where to Buy It: mowalola.com and other select retailers
Price: $199.99

Mowalola has collaborated with Beats on a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones. The silver style features Mowalola branding carved into the headband, pre-distressed scratch marks, and a red Mowalola logo on the left ear. The campaign stars City Girls member JT. 

CultureCon x LCKR by Foot Locker

Via Foot Locker

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: footlocker.com and select Foot Locker locations
Price: $29.95-$49.95

Foot Locker has partnered with CultureCon, a conference that aims to highlight diverse creatives and professionals, on a new capsule of apparel to mark its upcoming New York summit. Hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatpants feature mantras like "Nothing Moves Without Us" and "We Are Culture."

Paper Planes x NFL

Via Paper Planes

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: paperplane.shop
Price: $65

Just in time for the 2023 NFL season, Paper Planes has released its latest collection of New Era fitteds. All 32 teams are represented. Each cap is completed with a Paper Planes logo embroidered on the right side panel and gold Paper Planes logo pin attached. 

The Standard x Àwet New York

Via The Standard Shop

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: The Standard Shop and “The Shop” at The Standard, High Line
Price: $245-$450

Àwet New York has partnered with luxury hotel group The Standard on a special version of its G. District hoodie. The off white hoodie features red Àwet branding across the chest and a tag for The Standard on the sleeve. It's crafted in New York City's Garment District. Along with the hoodie, The Standard has also partnered with Cotte D’Armes on a red varsity jacket featuring imagery inspired by the New York City skyline. 

Clot x Pop Mart

Release Date: Sept. 23
Where to Buy It: Popmart.com and Pop Mart stores in the United States.  
Price: $1,399

Clot is continuing to celebrate its 20th anniversary in business through the release of a limited-edition art piece made in collaboration with Pop Mart. The piece is titled "Love Always Wins" and blends Pop Mart's popular Skullpanda character with Clot's cultural legacy. Only 999 toys will be released and are 76-centimeters tall. The figurine's beating heart illuminates the entire body and is cut out of EVA foam. The piece includes a concealed power port and light switch on the back that's powered by a Type-C data cable.

Basketcase Gallery

Basketcase Gallery

Release Date: Sept. 22
Where to Buy It: Basketcase.Gallery
Price: $60-$200

Baseketcase Gallery will release a collection that features their most essential cut and sew items along with fan favorites that have been carried over throughout the seasons. All the products in this collection were designed with the intention of filling in wardrobe gap. There's special focus on unique cuts and utility. 

