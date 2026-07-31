The Outfit, TX

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Music

Premiere: The Outfit, TX Drop Their Third Album 'Down By The Trinity'

It's been two years since the rapper's released their last album.

jessielmorris3913 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Premiere: Listen to The Outfit, TX's "Wild Turkey"

It's the first single off of their forthcoming album, the trio's follow-up to 2013's 'Cognac/Four Corner Room.'

Lauren Nostro4123 days ago

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