Tierra Whack’s One-of-a-Kind Wardrobe is Now Available to Rent on Nuuly

Whimsical pieces from the closet of Tierra Whack are now available to rent on Nuuly.

This week, the Whack World artist shared that statement pieces from her collection are officially rentable via the Urban Outfitters, Inc. subscription service. The news comes less than a month ahead of the release of Whack's sophomore album, World Wide Whack, set to drop on Mar. 15.

On Nuuly, subscribers can access 41 of Whack's pieces, including fits worn during past live performances, costumes, rare thrift store finds, and custom looks co-designed by the Philadelphia native. For $98 per month, Nuuly subscribers can rent six items, from the yellow polka dot Aunt Tot outfit Whack wore at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration hosted by V.P. Kamala Harris, to a Charles Loverboy sweater the artist rocked at Coachella in 2019. Additional high-end brands from the collection include Anna Sui, Molly Goddard and Farm Rio.