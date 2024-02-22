Tierra Whack’s One-of-a-Kind Wardrobe is Now Available to Rent on Nuuly

Whimsical pieces from the closet of Tierra Whack are now available to rent on Nuuly.
This week, the Whack World artist shared that statement pieces from her collection are officially rentable via the Urban Outfitters, Inc. subscription service. The news comes less than a month ahead of the release of Whack's sophomore album, World Wide Whack, set to drop on Mar. 15.
On Nuuly, subscribers can access 41 of Whack's pieces, including fits worn during past live performances, costumes, rare thrift store finds, and custom looks co-designed by the Philadelphia native. For $98 per month, Nuuly subscribers can rent six items, from the yellow polka dot Aunt Tot outfit Whack wore at the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebration hosted by V.P. Kamala Harris, to a Charles Loverboy sweater the artist rocked at Coachella in 2019. Additional high-end brands from the collection include Anna Sui, Molly Goddard and Farm Rio.
“I would have loved to wear some of my favorite artist’s wardrobe pieces growing up. Nuuly made it possible and I jumped at the chance to give someone else that opportunity," Whack said in press materials.
She added, “Affording certain pieces can be challenging at times, and because artists borrow clothes most of the time, I can relate to what Nuuly has created. I think it's really dope!”
Led by singles "Shower Song," "27 Club" and "Chanel Pit," World Wide Whack marks Whack's first release in nearly three years. In Dec. 2021, the Grammy-nominated artist dropped three EPs, Rap?, Pop? and R&B?, showing her range across multiple genres.
Last year, Whack was the protagonist of the pseudo-music documentary Cypher, which she spoke to Complex about around the time of its premiere.
"I just wanted to show that I can act. I feel like with my fans, I set the standard to always expect the unexpected. That's my catchphrase. It's just simply that," she said. "So you think it's one thing, but it's a whole other thing. You got to stay on your toes the whole time."