Best Style Releases: Awake NY x Jordan Brand, Supreme x Toy Machine, and More

From Awake NY x Jordan Brand to Supreme x Toy Machine, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.

Mar 06, 2024

Plenty of collaborations these days feel lazy and unnecessary. But that doesn't mean that two brands still can't come together to create something memorable. This week is full of great examples.

Awake NY is releasing tons of great apparel with Jordan Brand to accompany its Air Ship. Supreme celebrates Toy Machine's Welcome to Hell video with a special capsule. Palace taps into multiple European subcultures with Umbro. And don't forget to check out great new products from brands like Fugazi, Menace, and PDF.

Get more details on all of this week's best style releases below.

Awake NY x Jordan Brand

Via Awake NY

Release Date: March 9
Where to Buy It: Awake NY flagship and awakenyclothing.com
Price: $45-$800

Awake NY's first collab with Jordan Brand is finally rolling out this weekend. While many are focused on the Air Ship, there is also plenty of great apparel being offered up as part of the drop. Red co-branding appears across black T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and shorts with snakeskin print piping. The most interesting item of the bunch is a blue flannel with the logo bleached into the back. Many people will also likely gravitate towards the black and red varsity jacket.

Supreme x Toy Machine

Via Supreme

Release Date: March 7
Where to Buy It: Supreme stores and supreme.com
Price: TBD

Supreme's latest collab is with the influential skate brand, Toy Machine. The capsule celebrates Toy Machine's Welcome to Hell video from 1996 that featured legendary skaters like Jamie Thomas, Elissa Steamer, and Chad Muska. Key items include graphic T-shirts showcasing the Welcome to Hell VHS cover, a leopard print Harrington jacket, and fleece zip-ups emblazoned with the Toy Machine mascot featured in the video. 

Palace x Umbro

Via Palace

Release Date: March 8
Where to Buy It: Palace stores and palaceskateboards.com
Price: TBD

Palace fuses various British subculutres with its new Umbro collaboration. The soccer-inspired range includes co-branded nylon tracksuits, caps, knee-high socks, and more. The highlights are the two jerseys that incorporate the face graphic featured on fliers for Dreamscape, a popular rave in the UK throughout the '90s. 

Union Los Angeles x Clarks Originals

Fugazi

Via Fugazi

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: fugazi.net
Price: $44-$218

This past weekend, Los Angeles-based brand Fugazi released the latest installment of its "Twas Him" collection. All-over print denim work jackets feature metal fireman clasps and patterns resembling Rogue Status' classic "Gun Show" T-shirts from the 2000s. A zip-up with a four-layered hood is a nod to Bape's layered Shark hoodies. Jeans come with pre-faded brass knuckles on the back left pocket. There are also knit sweaters with pixelated team logos to represent New York City and Los Angeles. A series of caps and beanies round out the impressive drop. 

18 East 'Homegrown'

Jessica Segerberg / Via 18 East

Release Date: March 7
Where to Buy It: 18 East store and 18east.co
Price: $38-$378

18 East is introducing "Homegrown," a new offering that will be produced entirely in creative director Antonio Ciongoli's home state of Vermont in collaboration with various local businesses. The debut 11-piece capsule will include wool zip flannels and fleece-line vests with Johnson Woolen Mills, a reverse knit wool fishermen's sweater with Muriel's, merino wool blend socks with Darn Tough, a mid-layer pullover hoodie with Thuja, and 100% New England wool beanies with Moriarty. For the lookbook, the pieces were reinterpreted by local artist Formbank. 

Bape Japan x New Era

Via Bape

Release Date: March 9
Where to Buy It: Bape stores in Japan and jp.bape.com
Price: TBD

Get your Japanese plugs on the phone. Bape Japan is dropping a series of New Era fitted dressed in its iconic ABC Camo. The New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox, and Los Angeles Angels are each offered in two styles a piece complete with classic grey under visors. 

PDF

Via PDF

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: pdfchannel.com 
Price: $386-$837

Domenico Formichetti's PDF has released the first items from its Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Denim jeans, trucker jackets, and short sleeve tops have been given special dye treatments to depict imagery like rays of sun and dusty orange all-over prints. The jeans come complete with details like embellishments on the back pockets and orange PDF branding tabs. 

Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela

Via Gentle Monster

Release Date: March 7
Where to Buy It: gentlemonster.com and maisonmargiela.com
Price: $370-$620

The internet's favorite glasses of the past week are finally going to be up for grabs on Thursday. Gentle Monster has worked with Margiela on a series of futuristic shades. Some pairs mold around the nose and feature metallic frames. Other styles are wrapped in non-traditional materials like leather. Margiela's signature four white stitches can be seen on the temples of each. In total, there are 17 styles to choose from. 

Menace

Via Menace

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: menacelosangeles.com
Price: $55-$150

Steven Mena's Menace is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special cut and sew collection. Items include vintage-washed French Terry zip-up hoodies with metal rivets, denim carpenter pants with steel diamond patterns embossed on the pockets, duck canvas work jacket with quilted liners, and cropped football shirts.

Veneda Carter x Timberland

Via Timberland

Release Date: March 5
Where to Buy It: timberland.com, select Timberland stores, and other select retailers
Price: $250

Veneda Carter's second Timberland collab has arrived. In addition to a black version of the stylist's "glazed" patent leather work boots and a restock of the wheat pair from 2022, there will also be wheat and black patent leather heels inspired by Timberland's iconic Six-Inch Boot. 

Tenant NY

Via Tenant NY

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Tenant NY and tenantny.com
Price: $12-$98

Brooklyn-based skate shop Tenant has recently dropped off some new items. Standouts include logo flips of the dish washing glove packaging seen throughout New York City dollar stores on T-shirts, Entenmann's Cookies' logo on a grey crewneck, and the old Saturday Night Live logo on caps. Zip-up hoodies and coffee mugs feature original artwork by Mike Gigliotti.

Bodega

Via Bodega

Release Date: March 8
Where to Buy It: Bodega stores and bdgasotre.com
Price: TBD

Bodega's latest inline collection starts to his shelves this Friday. Various T-shirts sport nostalgic graphics like McGruff the Crime Dog, block party fliers, and Motorola Timeport pagers. Anyone in search of something more subtle will appreciate black and purple hoodies with tonal sleeve branding.

'Acrylics'

Via VCG

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: vcg.media
Price: $110

Acrylics is a 300-page coffee table book by multidisciplinary artist ICECOLD that explores the history of nail art. The pages highlight various artists and their designs, nail polish brands from stars like Tyler, the Creator and Lil Yachty, and memorable artwork we have seen worn by various celebrities over the years. Act fast. The pre-order window closes on March 10. 

Staple

Via Staple

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: staplepigeon.com
Price: $49-$550

Jeff Staple has recently released the first drop from Staple Spring 2024. Some of the most notable offerings include a liner with a custom quilted pattern, nylon coach jackets with custom-shaped metal buttons, and a hoodie featuring drawstrings on the back that have been pinned in the shape of a pigeon. A series of logo sweatsuits in various colors are also up for grabs. 

Burberry Classics

Via Burberry

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Burberry stores and burberry.com
Price: $480-$1,790

Burberry is launching its new line, Burberry Classics. Essential garments like lightweight twill jackets, pants, button-ups, sneakers, and more have been covered in a slanted variation of the label's iconic check print.  This marks the latest phase of the ReBurberry program, an initiative where the main clothing material contains at least 70% organic or 50% recycled materials.

